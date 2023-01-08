This a piece of news that would gladden the heart of many especially legal practitioners in the country

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a popular lawyer and activist recently received an unsolicited sum of N5 million from influential gospel artist, Moses Bliss

The 'Bigger Everyday' blessed the lawyer with the cash as a way to show appreciation for his support and encouragement towards his spiritual growth

Popular lawyer and activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi has disclosed that his client and gospel artiste, Moses Bliss gifted him an unsolicited sum of five million naira, (N5 million).

This was made known on Sunday, January 8, by the legal practitioner via his official Facebook account.

Moses Bliss gifts lawyer N5 Million for being supportive of his spiritual journey over the years. Photo credit: @PelumiEsq_ @mosesblisslive

Moses Bliss gives a reason for the surprise package

According to the legal practitioner, the money was gifted to him by the 'Bigger Everyday' "crooner to appreciate and support him while encouraging him to always go to Church.

Olajengbesi while thanking the gospel artiste via a short Facebook post said he is grateful to God for the blessings of great people around him.

Lawyer expresses joy

Olajengbesi who complained of low mood because he's broke said the gospel minister responded that it is well.

'Five minutes later, I saw an alert of N5 million and he sent a voice note saying use this to support yourself', the lawyer added.

