Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti's son, Made, and his wife have exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony

In a video online, the singer and his bride, Inedoye Onyenso, gazed into each other's eyes as they promised to do forever together

Beautiful photos from the wedding ceremony have also gone viral, with netizens congratulating the coupleOmorinmade Kuti, son of Femi Kuti and grandson of late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has tied the knot with his lover, Inedoye Onyeso today, Wednesday, November 1.

Both dressed in white, Made and Nedo exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Everyone cheered as gushed as the lovers exchanged promises to do life together in love and unison.

Nedo and Made shared a kiss after saying their vows.

Made and his dapper father and stunning mum had a family moment as they talked about the ring he exchanged with Nedo.

The cute video got netizens gushing over the beautiful family.

Made Kuti arrives for the traditional wedding ceremony

Netizens celebrate with Made Kuti

Netizens gushed over the singer and his wife as they sent ion. congratulatory messages.

Read comments below:

toksbanks:

"Love knows no barriers! I wish them happy married life."

ugezujugezu:

"A family so blessed. A family rooted into the ancestors. A family that will always be celebrated. We are nothing without our roots."

abimbolacraig:

"They are so cute."

floki_becca:

"The way he was rubbing her hands while saying the vow."

ms.vsa:

"I can feel the passion just from my phone."

sharpiro_13:

"Congratulations to the newest couple in town."

hrm_enkay:

"The fact that he doesn’t have to do too much and still looks this good is a huge flex "

taiwobola30:

"So beautiful to watch."

cikaylanrefilm:

"This video is too sweet. I have watched it like 5 times."

houseofzinara:

"I love LOVE everything about this wedding."

msbrownonline:

"Congratulations!!! I don old shaa… I remember this union and the fruit. Now Made is getting married. God is good."

Funke Kuti celebrates as her only son, Made weds Inedeoye

