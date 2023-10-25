Veteran Nollywood actor Kunle Afod recently clocked the milestone age of 50 to the joy of fans

On October 24, 2023, a big party was hosted to celebrate the movie legend, and a number of his celebrity colleagues were in attendance

Videos made the rounds from the occasion, showing Kunle Afod and his family having a fun time with guests

Nollywood actor Kunle Iyiola Afod celebrated in a big way after he clocked 50 on October 24, 2023.

To mark the special occasion, a big party was organised, and many of the movie star's colleagues and well-wishers were in attendance.

Fun videos from actor Kunle Afod's 50th birthday party. Photos: @goldmynevibes, @citypeopletv

Kunle Afod, his wife and sons rocked matching 'aso ofi' traditional outfits while guests rocked attires sewn with the blue 'aso ebi' fabric picked specifically for the occasion.

Kunle Afod's senior colleagues and other Nollywood stars were spotted at the venue after videos from the party trended online.

Movie stars such as Odunlade Adekola, Adeniyi Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, Saheed Balogun, Dele Odule, Madam Saje, Femi Adebayo Salami and more graced the occasion.

See some of the videos from the party below:

Femi Adebayo and other guests made it rain cash on the celebrant's mother.

Kunle Afod rocked matching outfits with his sons.

Saheed Balogun was in attendance as he partied with the celebrant.

Iyabo Ojo showcased her beautiful attire for the event.

Madam Saje and other Nollywood stars graced the occasion.

Odunlade Adekola and Adeniyi Johnson partied hard.

Fans react to videos from Kunle Afod's 50th birthday party

wooms01:

“Me I sha like this man,he is very playful.”

misikell:

“For this life, na by small body now ooo.. no b buy big body at all.... m glad to have small body too. Till I reach 50 una no go believe am. Llnp.”

semzysemzy:

“Why nobody dey spray him. Omo man don suffer.. if na woman dey do bday or na bobrisky dey do bday una go run dey spray him/her.”

I_am_unquenchable:

“Very vibrant and lovely, God bless your new age sir.”

Kunle Afod clarifies age

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Kunle Afod cleared the air about his age.

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, some people doubted his age and told him he wasn't looking like someone who had clocked 50.

In response, he had to tell them that he finished secondary school 32 years ago. The actor disclosed that he completed his school at Command Secondary School Jos. He also boasted that his classmate had a reunion party last year.

