A clip of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo attending the birthday ceremony of her colleague, Kunle Afod, has surfaced online

In the video, the actress looked charming and ageless while greeting those she met at the party as she took her seat

She wore the blue lace aso ebi for the event, but her chest was out on display, to the surprise of most of her fans

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was the cynosure of all eyes when she attended the 50th birthday party of her colleague, Kunle Afod.

The mother of two looked so beautiful in the blue gown she wore to the event.

However, she left too much for the eyes to behold on display as she walked into the hall that played host to the event.

Iyabo Ojo Attends Kunle Afod’s 50th Birthday, Clip of Her Dress Trends. Photo Credit @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo greets people at the party

The actress was seen greeting people at the birthday party in her usual polite nature.

She entered the event venue in the company of two other actresses. She posed briefly for pictures with some people before sitting down.

See the clip of the actress at the birthday ceremony here:

Fans react to the video of Iaybo Ojo at Kunle Afod's party

Reactions have continued to trail Ojo's presence at the birthday party. Here are some of the comments below.

@_olatohsweet:

"Queen mother tiwa."

@tutu_easymovement:

"Opoor my Queen."

@damm.y863:

"She’s suffocating already. she hardly talk inbtw I love her mentor

@kikidivine07:

"Gosh, how do you all breath in all these outfits. "

@adunnyadeh19:

"IY our beautiful fine girl."

@kolawoleeuniceodu:

"I don't know, until you people dress to show case you chest."

@crownjay_fashion:

"Much luv mama, @iyaboojofespris."

@mideh_18:

"@iyaboojofespris."

@alabennymummyj3:

"Opoor fun queen mother."

@mamajuice71:

"O Lord have mercy on us."

