Veteran Nigerian actor and movie director Kunle Afod recently took to his social media page to share a video and a passionate message about a talented little boy

Kunle's video was about a boy who designed a paper castle using materials found at home, like cartons, wires and small light bulbs

The movie director also noted that the government needs to infuse art and craft in primary and secondary schools syllabus to encourage young talents like the little boy

Ace Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afod has stirred emotions online with a video of a talented little boy who built a carton castle that he shared on his page.

The movie star couldn't help but gush over the little boy's talent, noting that there's a need for the government to infuse craft creation into the Nigerian school syllabus.

Nigerian actor Kunle Afod gushes over a talented little boy who crafted a house from waste materials. Photo credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip shared by Kunle Afod on his page, the little boy revealed how long it took him to build the paper castle and how he designed the entire concept.

He also shared how he electrified the castle despite using regular home materials.

The castle was a two-storey building with multiple outlets and a kitchen; it had a staircase for access to the other levels of the house and even a balcony.

See the video of the talented little boy shared by Kunle Afod below:

See how netizens reacted to the video below

@iam_rayor:

"@kunleafod this boy said he just love creating and building things like this o and it took him one week to make this house this small boy ooo I even asked him further he said he can also make some other stuffs like cars too."

@official_abaac:

"Wow#am glad a celebrity posted this I met this young boy 2weeks ago at ojota environ, I had to compliment him and I told him to keep taking it all round, that one day, he gonna meet celebrity that will post it online on IG or twitter."

@soft_xie18:

"See talent,but nobody one appreciate am, if na yansh and bress there for don call them for interview."

@banquetdrinks:

"Anyone who is capable enough should just please help this boy be that amazing architect he wants to be. Waiting for the Nigerian government to help or empower him is a waste of time. Or if possible there’s any big architectural company we can tag to see this boy, we should do it. This talent is too raw please."

@sharmhefitz:

"Until the boy becomes yahoo Boi una go dey chase am ijoba find him and empower him now na."

@faozuzaman191:

"Masha Allah rahmon Blessings ❤️This is amazing."

@realtor_oluwanifemi:

"Wow, This is Awesome & Great.. Please anyone with this Young Talented Boy handle?"

@omo_doyinabidemi:

"Most schools are doing it now."

@temidayo_infinity:

"Sense full that country."

@wirelexxy:

"I want my building like this pls someone help me with this boy contact to help me plan it."

Source: Legit.ng