Nigerian Lady Finds N21 Million Dining Table for Sale, N6 Million Furniture, Reconsiders Her Options
A lady from Nigeria, while on a quest to find the perfect furnishings for her abode, stumbled upon price tags that left her astounded.
In a recording, she first revealed a dining ensemble with an exorbitant price of 21 million naira.
As she continued her search, she encountered additional items with equally high costs.
She came across other furniture pieces, each with a hefty price of 6 million and 5 million naira, as shown by @chizzy_empire_ltd.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mattmastroo said:
“Na there Jesus eat last supper.”
Maryamy wrote:
“C&k furniture be that nah Dollars dey inside.”
Imotem:
“Lie say carpenter no dey ur area.”
Kelli:
“Even if yoU rich like dangote e get somethings you no suppose still buy.”
OChizzy Egwu:
“Na you sabi oo, if I get the money I'm buying it.”
Coded introvert:
“Sometimes i wonder how those guys sell those stuff's self.”
Ayd:
“Na you dey go showroom for your furnitures o wetin happen to kunle carpenter?”
Chuku-A-Boo-Car:
“I get person wey go do that particular dining table for 21k.”
EngrYuppie Tech:
“E be like na on top that table Jesus turn water into wine.”
Virgo:
“The dinning table dey come with everlasting stuffs food.”
