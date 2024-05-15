A Nigerian lady, venturing out to select furniture for her home, encountered astonishingly high prices

Captured in a video, she initially showcased a dining set priced at 21 million naira, followed by other expensive pieces

Confronted with furniture tagged at 6 million and 5 million naira, she pondered whether it was feasible to decorate her living room in light of such steep costs

A lady from Nigeria, while on a quest to find the perfect furnishings for her abode, stumbled upon price tags that left her astounded.

In a recording, she first revealed a dining ensemble with an exorbitant price of 21 million naira.

The Nigerian lady saw a dining table of 21 million naira. Photo credit: @chizzy_empire_ltd

Source: TikTok

As she continued her search, she encountered additional items with equally high costs.

She came across other furniture pieces, each with a hefty price of 6 million and 5 million naira, as shown by @chizzy_empire_ltd.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mattmastroo said:

“Na there Jesus eat last supper.”

Maryamy wrote:

“C&k furniture be that nah Dollars dey inside.”

Imotem:

“Lie say carpenter no dey ur area.”

Kelli:

“Even if yoU rich like dangote e get somethings you no suppose still buy.”

OChizzy Egwu:

“Na you sabi oo, if I get the money I'm buying it.”

Coded introvert:

“Sometimes i wonder how those guys sell those stuff's self.”

Ayd:

“Na you dey go showroom for your furnitures o wetin happen to kunle carpenter?”

Chuku-A-Boo-Car:

“I get person wey go do that particular dining table for 21k.”

EngrYuppie Tech:

“E be like na on top that table Jesus turn water into wine.”

Virgo:

“The dinning table dey come with everlasting stuffs food.”

Lady buys another brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car had become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one.

The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady shared her friends' reactions when she revealed her recently acquired car.

Source: Legit.ng