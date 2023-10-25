A clip of the charming outing between Wizkid and his manager, Jada P, recently surfaced on social media

In the recording, the two love birds were seen moving around on the streets of Lagos in a small open bike that looked like a car.

Jada P had to hold on tightly to the father of her two children, so she would not fall off the moving car

Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, seemed determined to build his love affair with his manager-turned-baby mama Jada P.

The two lovers were recently sighted on the streets of Lagos, having fun together.

In the video, they took a long ride on a big bike that looked like an open car.

Many people and security men surrounded them before taking off to their destination.

Wizkid and Baby Mama Jada P Having Fun Together. Photo Credit @jada_p_/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Jada P holds Wizkid tightly on bike

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner waited patiently for Jada P to show up as he assisted her to climb the bike and take her seat.

After sitting comfortably, she held on to her lover so she would not fall off the moving ride while Wizkid took over the wheel.

See the clip of the two of them here:

Fans react to clip of Wizkid and Jada P having fun together

Reactions have trailed the video of Wikid and Jada P spending time together in Lagos. Below are some of the comments.

@mike_of_benue:

"Daddy dey enjoy ooo."

@cassie_beloved:

"One celebrity I love."

@stormiee20:

"Suddenly all loved up with jada , jada what’s going on?."

@ellanogifty:

"Anything wey go make wiz travel back ehnn we go Dey beg am to come Nigeria back."

@cee.mani:

"Our popsy no bi Onigbese."

@parker_ojugo:

"If disturbing lagos was a person machala ."

@naana__bekeee:

"My baby always minding his business, he doesn’t stress his fans at all ."

@ruhanna_ruler:

"I don dey fear ooo we fit nor see am for four years o."

Wizkid reveals his manager stays with him daily

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Wizkid revealed that Jada P stays with him daily.

He made this known while talking about the business side of his music career and how he had learnt to turn his music into business.

The mother of two had been his manager for a couple of years, and they co-live together.

Source: Legit.ng