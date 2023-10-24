Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has sparked reaction online after revealing the time he finished secondary school.

The actor clocked 50 years and decided to throw a big party, but some people didn't believe he was as old as he claimed

Fans reacted to the claims as some said they have been watching him in many movies for over 20 years

Kunle Afod, a Nollywood actor in the Yoruba movie genre, is counting his blessings as he clocked 50 years.

The talented act has left no stone unturned as he rolled out the drums to celebrate his landmark age.

His colleagues turned out in grand style to rejoice with him at the party venue. Some of them wore matching attires to the event.

Kunle Afod clarifies age as he clocks 50.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod clarifies his age

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, some people doubted his age and told him he wasn't looking like someone who had clocked 50.

In response, he had to tell them that he finished secondary school 32 years ago. The actor disclosed that he completed his school at Command Secondary School Jos. He also boasted that his classmate had a reunion party last year.

Reactions trail Kunle Afod's age declaration

Netizens have reacted to the age clarification made by Kunle Afod. Here are some of the comments below.

@iconickay1:

"I watched him in a movie (pata pupa) year 2002 , I was in Jss 3 then , have graduated from the uni now almost 10years."

@_____olyspirit:

"Who dey doubt his age? I cant even doubt he’s 50, cus i have being watching him act since my childhood day now I’m 33+."

@shadelove:

"Wow mine was 27 years ago I left secondary school , God pikin don dey old oo,."

@adejumokesolarin:

"We are turning up biggerly."

@molako1:

"This date is so special to me."

@paramount_agbaceleb:

"Congratulations."

@desolaabi:

"I think he is saying the truth."

@sir_cusher:

"Congratulations sir."

@solape_adeyemi:

"Congratulations sir."

Kunle Afod gushes over only daughter as she clocks 20

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Yoruba actor expressed unspeakable joy after his only daughter clocked 20.

The actor celebrated Ayesha, his daughter who lives in the US. He described her as the apple of his eye.

He gushed over her and stated how proud he is of the beautiful lady she was becoming.

Source: Legit.ng