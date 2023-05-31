Ace Nollywood movie director Kunle Afod recently stirred reactions online as he shared multiple posts of his only daughter Ayeesha on his social media pages to celebrate her

Afod celebrated Ayeesha as she turns a year older; in the posts shared on his page, he wrote noting that he loves his little princess more than words could express

The Yoruba movie star, in his birthday post, also revealed that his 20-year-old daughter is in the American Navy and couldn't be any less proud of her

Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer Kunle Afod trends online as he celebrates his only daughter, Ayeesha, who is based on her 20th birthday.

Afod, in his birthday post celebrating Ayeesha, he described his daughter as the apple of his eye.

Ace movie director Kunle Afod stirs emotions online as he celebrates his only daughter, Ayeesha, on her birthday. Photo credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

He also noted that he is super proud of the young woman she's becoming and couldn't believe how fast 20 years have gone by really fast.

Kunle's second wife, Desola Afod, also celebrated Ayeesha, sharing a clip of the birthday girl in her military uniform.

While Kunle Afod's first wife, who is based in the United States, reacted to the post by Desola with a prayer that both their children would all grow up to them proud.

See Kunle Afod's post celebrating his daughter's 20th birthday:

See Desola Afod's post celebrating her husband's daughter on her 20th birthday:

See the reactions both posts stirred online:

@holatunde_bello:

"Hmmm this babe is beautiful , make I spit Weytin Dey my mind."

@kinewsstudio:

"Just like yesterday, happy birthday to our first fruit paddy mi. O ni fi oju sunkun ikankan ninu gbogbo won ati awon temi naa. Amin."

@odunomoadekola:

"Happy birthday girl."

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday my dearly."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy birthday Dearie God bless you real good."

@tobiloba.deja_vu:

"She needs more eba and fufu to punch that bag harder."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy Birthday, Angel."

@officialsholakosoko:

"Happy birthday dearie."

@queen_ayangbajumo:

"God bless your new age my dear daughter! Happy birthday darling…"

@segun_wire_vibes:

"Happy birthday to you many happy returns may your dream come true long life and prosperity."

Yoruba movie star Kunle Afod shows the world his grownup daughter based in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of him and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng