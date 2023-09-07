Actress Elma Mbadiwe of Far From Home is now a mother of a set of twins as she recently shared the good news online

An excited Elma shared a cute image of twins' feet as she hinted she gave birth to them in July this year

Popular celebrities, as well as many of her fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her

Congratulations messages are pouring for Nollywood actress Elma Mbadiwe as she made the birth of her set of twins public

Elma Mbadiwe, who is popular for her role as “Carmen” in the hit movie Far From Home, shared the good news with her fans and followers on Wednesday, September 6.

Elma Mbadiwe 'Carmen' rejoices as she welcomes twins. Credit: @elmambadiweofficial

Source: Instagram

While sharing an adorable image of the twins' feet on her Instagram page, Mbadiwe hinted she gave birth in July, as she wrote the date “28.07.23" in her caption.

The excited actress also gushed about the exciting moment of being a mother as she wrote:

"28.07.23 Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet. Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming (a tired, tired mom) This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you God."

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans congratule Elma Mbadiwe

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

callme_frodd:

"Wow , congratulations Elma."

smoothallysyn:

"Congratulations ."

hildabaci:

"Congratulations."

bimboadewuyi:

"Thank you Lord, double blessings for you Tesoro ."

ladyariyike:

"My dearest Iya Ibeji!!! Congratulations to you and your dear husband. God bless you guys and your lovely twins. ❤️❤️❤️."

hauwakulu_:

"Congratulations ❤️ God be with you and the babies (my birthday mates) ❤️."

thegbubemiejeye:

"What!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️."

motsignaturesandmore:

"Awwwwwww congrats twins,wow,God bless you,the kids,dad and your entire family.Congrats once again❤️."

ifyomaa_:

"Congratulations❤️❤️❤️ They will keep growing and glowing in God’s grace! I love twins."

Source: Legit.ng