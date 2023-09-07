Hilda Baci, Frodd, Others Jubilate As Far From Home Star Elma Mbadiwe ‘Carmen’ Welcomes Twins
- Actress Elma Mbadiwe of Far From Home is now a mother of a set of twins as she recently shared the good news online
- An excited Elma shared a cute image of twins' feet as she hinted she gave birth to them in July this year
- Popular celebrities, as well as many of her fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her
Congratulations messages are pouring for Nollywood actress Elma Mbadiwe as she made the birth of her set of twins public
Elma Mbadiwe, who is popular for her role as “Carmen” in the hit movie Far From Home, shared the good news with her fans and followers on Wednesday, September 6.
While sharing an adorable image of the twins' feet on her Instagram page, Mbadiwe hinted she gave birth in July, as she wrote the date “28.07.23" in her caption.
The excited actress also gushed about the exciting moment of being a mother as she wrote:
"28.07.23 Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet. Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming (a tired, tired mom) This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you God."
See her post below:
Celebrities, fans congratule Elma Mbadiwe
Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:
callme_frodd:
"Wow , congratulations Elma."
smoothallysyn:
"Congratulations ."
hildabaci:
"Congratulations."
bimboadewuyi:
"Thank you Lord, double blessings for you Tesoro ."
ladyariyike:
"My dearest Iya Ibeji!!! Congratulations to you and your dear husband. God bless you guys and your lovely twins. ❤️❤️❤️."
hauwakulu_:
"Congratulations ❤️ God be with you and the babies (my birthday mates) ❤️."
thegbubemiejeye:
"What!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️."
motsignaturesandmore:
"Awwwwwww congrats twins,wow,God bless you,the kids,dad and your entire family.Congrats once again❤️."
ifyomaa_:
"Congratulations❤️❤️❤️ They will keep growing and glowing in God’s grace! I love twins."
