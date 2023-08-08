BBNaija Frodd's mechanic has finally delivered the All Stars housemate's Range Rover to his wife, Chioma Okoye

This comes days after Frodd, during a diary session with Biggie, issued a warning to his mechanic on international TV

Frodd's wife, in a video, confirmed taking delivery of the car as she hailed her man, which stirred reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Frodd's wife Chioma Okoye has left many talking after she revealed their mechanic has finally returned her Range Rover.

This was after Frodd, during a diary session with Biggie on live TV a few days ago, issued a warning to his mechanic, which resulted in the latter returning the car.

Frodd's wife pens appreciation message.

Source: Instagram

Sharing clips showing the moment the car was delivered, Frodd's wife said:

"Family members, our car has finally arrived , my Teddy can now rest Thanks to everyone that reached out ❤️❤️❤️."

The mechanic, identified as Moe in a caption of the video, wrote: "Frodd your car is going to your wife oh."

Watch the video Frodd's wife shared below:

Netizens react as Frodd's mechanic returns car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

jaymillhaa:

"So if frodd No warn am ,him for use 1 month bring the car ."

itchinny_susan_rose:

"Our heart do fly that's by the way he will come back with new car, house and the money IJN."

me_r_ci_ful:

"I hope biggie informs frodd that the car is done."

organics_by_deeh:

" he reach to warn am on national tv na rangeee."

zeeeknow:

" Let Biggie help us tell him o so his mind can come down ."

enugu.weddings:

"@bigbronaija please inform Frodd that his mechanic has fixed the car ."

jenniphernnoli:

"Inside Life. So if them no call u out u no go do the car. God catch u."

akpomata:

" finally... Biggie please tell Frodd say Mechanic don deliver ."

Frodd gets emotional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija All Stars show brought out the emotional side of a housemate, Frodd, yet again.

The reality star could not control his emotions and burst into tears after he was pardoned and granted immunity from eviction for the week on Monday, August 7.

Frodd earned immunity for being the housemate with the highest number of nominations for eviction.

After Biggie announced he and Ike as the housemates safe from eviction, Frodd's friends rallied around him and celebrated as he cried.

