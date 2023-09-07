BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate, Frodd, was filled with joy after he was visited by former co-star, Prince

Prince paid a visit to Frodd’s family to finally see his newborn daughter and their fun reunion was captured in heartwarming videos

The videos of their meeting went viral on social media and a number of netizens had glowing things to say about them

BBNaija All Stars’ former houseguest, Prince, recently paid a visit to ex-housemate, Frodd’s home to the joy of fans.

Recall that one of Frodd’s highlights on the show was when he received news that his wife had given birth to their first child, a baby girl.

Frodd was able to reunite with his daughter after his exit from the house and Prince paid his family a visit after also leaving the show.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react to heartwarming video of Prince visiting Frodd and his newborn daughter. Photos: Prince Nelson Enwerem / Snapchat

In a series of videos posted on Prince’s Snapchat page, Frodd was seen bragging about being a father to his BBNaija co-star.

Another clip also showed Prince cradling Frodd’s newborn daughter and showering prayers on her before they drank and made merry.

See the video below:

Reactions as Prince visits Frodd and his newborn daughter

The heartwarming videos of Prince’s visit to Frodd’s home soon made the rounds on social media and they got many netizens talking. A number of them applauded their Igbo brotherhood and more.

Read some of their comments below:

vanchizzy:

“Igbo too sweet. Osinor Daddy. Congratulations to him and his family. Children are indeed beautiful gifts from God.”

ify_obidiaso:

“Love the igbo vibe.”

___didi_i:

“This is beautiful. Igbo to the world ❤️.”

ogesbakedtreats:

“Osinor Daaddy , may this happiness remain in your home o❤️.”

isiomaadeleke:

“No be small Elena dollar .”

official_joymarcella:

“I love it Igbos unite or meet up, the vibe is always different ❤️❤️.”

imaginationsstyles:

“Our superstar baby!!!! ⭐”

redah_o:

“Really nice .”

__stefflon:

“So beautiful .”

olyshalon:

“Star girl Elena❤️.”

chinny_olive:

“I love this❤️ see me smiling all through.”

Frodd's wife reacts to his eviction

Barely hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Frodd was evicted, he got to hear his wife, Chioma, aka Pharm Chi's voice over the phone. This came weeks after leaving her at home to participate in the reality show.

After Frodd's eviction, the happy wife took to her Instastory to share a cute photo of them.

In a video that has gone viral, Chioma was seen having a phone conversation with Frodd while asking him if she should come over to his hotel.

