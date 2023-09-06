Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson will retire well, knowing her daughters will continue where she stopped in Nollywood

The mum of four recently shared a clip from a comic movie showing her first two daughters, Purity and Angel

Fans of the actress gushed over the kids as they commended their acting skills, with some saying they see her in her first daughter Purity

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's daughters have made their movie debut in a film starring their mum.

Purity and Angel displayed their talent in the short clip the actress shared on her page, and netizens are impressed.

Mercy played their mum in the movie, and she revealed her daughter insisted they wanted to be movie stars.

The movie is a comic piece and the actress urged everyone to look out for when it drops.

She wrote:

"These children stressed me tire, they said they must act ooo Come watch your internet nieces in this hilarious comedy “The Birthday” The Comedy “The Birthday” shows the struggles of a pregnant woman who discovered she was expecting on her birthday, her hilarious and unbelievable demands from her husband, and lots more. Men una dey try ooo!"

Watch the video below:

What did netizens think of Mercy's kids?

Fans of the actress were impressed and some people went as far as saying Mercy Johnson's replacement is her first daughter Purity.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Mercy Johnson celebrates 39th birthday

Much-loved Nollywood star and politician wife, Mercy Johnson added another year on August 28, 2023.

The movie star took to social media to share elegant pictures of herself in luxury dinner attire.

Filled with gratitude for God's love, she noted that life was not a right but a gift from her creator.

