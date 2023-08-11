BBNaija reality star Frodd's wife Chioma has given birth to their child, a baby girl, in an exciting update that has gone viral

This is coming a few days after Frodd, in a dairy session with Biggie, shed tears as he said he wouldn't be there to welcome his first child

Fans and followers of the reality star have since taken to social media to congratulate him and his wife

It is a moment of celebration for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Frodd as his wife welcomed a baby girl on Friday, August 11.

The housemate who is currently on the reality show to contest for the grand prize of N120M is now a father, as pictures of his wife on the hospital bed have emerged online.

Pictures of Frodd's wife at the hospital as she welcomes a baby girl. Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Frodd spoke on his wife's impending delivery during his time in the diary room with Biggie as he conveyed his love to his wife and baby.

An extract from the message via Frodd's page read:

"As we bask in the happiness of this new chapter in our lives, we are reminded of the incredible power of a father's instinct. Just today, Frodd spoke about his excitement and anticipation, and his words became reality as we welcomed our precious bundle of joy."

See the post below:

Celebrities congratulate Frodd

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officialthelma_:

"Big congratulations ."

obi_cubana:

"Welcome to our clan Ada oma, Ada Frodd❤️."

abutexfoodequipment:

"Congratulations my bro ❤️, welcome ada frodd."

dudes_n_damzels:

"Congratulations to the Odogwu!!! Can't wait to see his reaction when Biggie breaks the news to him. Our dearest Frodd!!!."

peron_chezy':

"Congratulations on the arrival of your bundle of joy!."

real__chinababy:

"He had the feeling as well, he just asked Biggie of this just few hours ago... The bond is strong ."

Frodd's mechanic returns his Range Rover

Legit.ng also reported Frodd's wife Chioma left fans talking after she revealed their mechanic had finally returned her Range Rover.

This was after Frodd, during a diary session with Biggie on live TV a few days ago, issued a warning to his mechanic, which resulted in the latter returning the car.

Sharing clips showing the moment the car was delivered, Frodd's wife said:

"Family members, our car has finally arrived , my Teddy can now rest Thanks to everyone that reached out ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng