Skit maker Isbea U has shared an adorable video of him storming actress Toyin Abraham's movie set with birthday gifts

The video showed the moment a praise singer serenaded Toyin, who was stunned by the way she was celebrated

Popular celebrities, as well as fans, have since stormed Isbea U's comment section to applaud him for his lovely gesture

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been making headlines as she clocked a new age on Tuesday, September 5.

To celebrate the actress, skit maker, Isbea U went the extra mile as he stormed Toyin's movie set with birthday gifts, a praise singer and drummers.

Toyin, stunned by the skitmaker's action, was seen hugging him and praying for those who came with Isbae U to celebrate her.

In a caption of the video he shared on his Instagram page, Isbea U wrote:

"This day I was on set with Worldbest @toyin_abraham and I decided to celebrate One of the greatest Actress in the World, The woman that told me “Call me whenever you need me and I will be there “ and has always supported me in every way she can ( I appreciate you for everything ma ❤️) The world shall always have a reason to celebrate you ma , Happy birthday Worldbest, I remain your number 1 Fan ❤️."

Fans hail Isbea U for celebrating Toyin Abraham

smile4siju:

"You are so good and kind one of my fav celebrity @isbae_u."

khinghabeeb:

"Really love this ❤️."

lovebeing_suzy:

"Happy Birthday @toyin_abraham God bless you and all that is yours keep been the sweet woman we know ❤️❤️❤️."

kaosaranojeem:

"World best you won’t die young."

kaffy1302:

"Happy birthday mama long life and prosperity more years to celebrate in good health and wealth we love you ma’am ogo."

