Nollywood actor Yul Edochie doesn't seem set to get any reprieve anytime soon, as his recent video with veteran movie star Tony Umez is met with a brutal backlash

Yul, in the trending video, was seen engaging in an eye-to-eye contest with Tony Umez; the pair struggled through the video to maintain a stern face-off

After they were finally able to maintain the eye-to-eye face-off, Yul took a bow and hailed the veteran actor for the rare opportunity

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie doesn't seem to be able to do any good thing at the moment as netizens continue to troll him.

A recent video he shared on his page of him and the veteran actor Tony Umez has been met with steep criticisms. Yul had tagged the video with the caption "Two legends".

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie trends online as a clip of him running into his senior colleague Tony Umez on set trends. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@toneroangel

Source: Instagram

The pair in the viral clip engaged in a stern eye-to-eye contest as they tried to recreate one of Tony Umez's evergreen movie posters.

But to keep a straight look proved quite tricky as they both constantly burst into laughter. They finally managed to maintain a stern gaze, and Yul, at the end of the clip, bowed and hailed his older colleague calling him Uncle T.

Watch both actors recreate one of Tony Umez's evergreen looks:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video as Yul Edochie meets Tony Umez

@callme.ugo1:

"This look in the eyes is not easy oo, I love you both."

@jennifer.kumi.5074:

"You don't like this noble man just won't unfollow him?? You people are very funny.... The more you write bad comments under his post , the higher he goes."

@dawnpreety1

"I smile although but not bcos of you Isiokpukpu but bcos of the Lover boy we use to know back in the days , Any charm dey hold uncle Tony any how those days in movie , even if na paracetamol him don fall in love immediately."

@impeccable__bhim:

"You’re still following Yul here, insulting him day by day and the man is still going higher. Cant you think about yourself and how to upgrade. Are you a saint???"

@karissignature:

"This cracked me up it's so hard to keep a straight face with friends. I can imagine me doing this with my friends chai. We may never get it done in one day."

@mzfresh0001:

"Na only one legend I see there oo, where the second one?"

@vioceofthehustler865_:

"@yuledochie LEGEND NEVER DIE."

@mrs_a_sebaka:

"Yul stil remains my best actor all da way from South Africa."

@independent_essy:

"Yul, you're not a legend. Stop disrespecting Uncle Tony. You're a wife snatcher who snatched Obasi's mad wife."

@rukky_biston:

"Don’t corrupt him to treat his wife the way you treated may."

