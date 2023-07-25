Renowned Nigerian highlife star Flavour was called out by a female netizen who claimed to be embarrassed by his fashion sense

The lady clearly stated that she did not like his outfit combo in a video he shared and was afraid of marrying an Igbo man due to their bizarre dress sense

In an unexpected twist of events, the Indigenous artist replied to the woman, as netizens gave their hot takes on the situation

Popular Nigerian highlife singer, Flavour, was slammed by a female netizen who deemed his fashion unacceptable.

The singer recently shared a video of himself draped in an open V-neck black shirt and shiny net red trousers, displaying his suave masculine contours.

Flavour gets dragged once more for his fashion sense Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

A female user was quick to retort that she didn't like the singer's ensemble, and that was one of the major reasons she was scared of letting an Igbo man into her life.

"I want to fall in love with an Igbo man, but I'm so scared that one day he can just come out of the room dressed like this, and he'd be so serious," she commented.

Flavour noticed her remark and reacted, saying:

"You will be fine."

See the video and conversation below

Flavour's video sparks reactions online

Many lambasted the user for being myopic with her views on Igbo men. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

pretty_kessy:

"Have you ever dated an Igbo man? I guess not, if not, the way you will be chasing them to love you, you sef go shock."

ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonwu:

"Leave our Igbo men for us please. We love them like that. No use my brothers catch cruise abeg."

its_mela_:

"Na dressing you go chop? Show me a tribe that pampers their woman more than igbo man. I’ll wait."

shagbakwase_tarem:

"To see Igbo man wey get better fashion sense hard, but I love them like that."

onomen_onabu:

"Dude nailed two mbgn queens, he's obviously doing something right. So leave his dressing alone."

omalicha_oriaku:

"Igbo man don’t want you aswell for the fact you are concerned about what they wear, they want a confident Obageliaku diya to make up for the whatever they lack …"

zpeartie:

"Isn't this better than pairing yellow singlet with red tight jeans, plus yellow shoes and red hat to match . You should be more scared of him looming like a faulty traffic light."

Flavour’s daughters run to hug him as he picks them from school

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, showed his fatherly side on social media as he ran school errands for his daughters.

In a video that went viral on social media, the music star had gone to pick his girls up from school when they all reacted excitedly to see him.

Another part of the video showed Flavour already in the car with his daughters, and they were heard singing for him and hailing him.

