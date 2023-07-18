May Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has shown incredible strength and resilience amidst life's trials

After the devastating loss of her son, Kambilichukwu, May recently emerged from her silence and organised a heartwarming birthday party for her son, Zane

In a touching video shared by her friends, the brave mum and her children gathered around a beautifully set table, enjoying a feast of sumptuous delicacies

May Edochie, the first wife of the talented Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, recently celebrated a special occasion - her youngest child, Zane's birthday.

May made sure it was fun surrounded by her other children and a few close friends.

May Edochie celebrates birthday of last child, Zane with kids and friends Credit: @yummy_cripsy

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming video shared online captured the joyful celebration. May Edochie and her children were seated around a beautifully set table, indulging in delicious delicacies.

The grieving mother made her first public appearance after the tragic loss of her beloved first son, Kambili.

Although the young boy's father was absent, May Edochie embraced the joyous occasion to mark a memorable one.

See the video below

May Edochie celebrating son's birthday sparks reactions

Fans and netizens applauded the grieving mum for celebrating her son's birthday regardless of all happening around her.

See their comments below:

alinesusie8:

"Lovely people. Best video of the year I am happy she's okay with her lovely three children and good friends around her."

selicarla102020:

"Beautiful people. Im so glad i heard Queen mays voice, so gentle❤️❤️."

eze.rosemary.1:

"Wow so Happy seeing this.love your circle of friends so Supportive.you all are Amazing. Happy Birthday my Sweet Zane."

u.chiemela:

"I so much love queen May, oh my God. A woman with class, God will fight your battle my lovely queen. Cute misiano, u re indeed an angel, thanks dear for staying by this woman, God will continue to bless u. Love u both."

rebranded_official_enterprise:

"May is so beautiful and calm. Plus her kids re made in heaven kind."

grant_sheila:

"I am so happy to see Queen may and the kids wow Beautiful ."

jatturodneykay:

"Wow am so happy to see the queen and her kids, may you continue to smile including your kids IJN."

Yul Edochie unbothered amid May’s move to divorce him

Yul Edochie has continued to keep up an unbothered front since his marriage with his first wife, May took a turn for the worse.

According to reports, the filmmaker's wife submitted a petition against him and will be officially divorcing him soon.

Despite the new development, Yul who has been dropping back-to-back content with his second wife Judy Austin, shared yet another moment.

Source: Legit.ng