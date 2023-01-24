Brand influencer and wife of Nollywood actor, May Yul-Edochie recently got people talking online with a cryptic comment she shared on her Instagram page

The businesswoman who had been embroiled in a very public marital scandal between her husband, Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin seems to be on the brink

In a post she shared, May left a cryptic comment noting that she wants to go back, even though it is uncertain what exactly she means, many have read the meaning of the statement

May Yul-Edochie is arguably one of the most loved Nigerian celebrities who aren't actually an actor, skit maker or singers.

The socialite has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

Brand influencer, May Yul-Edochie has sparked emotions online with a cryptic post she shared on her Instagram page.

Source: Instagram

May, who had declared months ago that she isn't interested in a polygamous marriage. However, a recent comment shared on Instagram by the businesswoman has sparked major reactions online.

Many have stated making comments about the brand influencer having second thoughts, May had written online saying that she wants to go back.

Though, the true meaning or intentions of the post are unclear at the moment.

See May Yul-Edochie's post that stirred reactions online:

See netizens reacted to May Yul-Edochie's cryptic post on Instagram

@jnrpope:

"MAY, May you have pity on us……Glow girl.

@kenny_01_ajia:

"Queen May, I see victory ahead of you, the angels assigned to work with you are doing a great job."

@adjovida:

"❤️❤️❤️ you don't know how many times I've checked your page today pls always be happy and know that you're my dear."

@khadiekoroma:

"Beautiful Queen God bless and protect you and your children in Jesus Christ Mighty Name Amen."

@manuolphelia1:

"I have slept on your page since morning, waiting for your post today, when I see you happy like this, it makes me also feel happy."

@maryakowua:

"No matter what is going on,or whatever is going to happen,you’re covered by the blood of Jesus."

@obiohaoti:

"If you like stay there, no go back, na you sabi."

@jayjayima:

"The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”

@eze.rosemary.1:

"Pls if you can do because it fits you well.Omalicha."

@helenogbonna1:

"Yeah go back Biko . Na there fit you. You be international queen."

Source: Legit.ng