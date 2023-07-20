Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has finally spilled the tea on why she has been incessantly calling out Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph

In a new video, the movie star claimed that Uche Elendu shared false news with bloggers after she was shot in 2019 and Anita Joseph verbally attacked her

Angela’s new revelation on her movie star colleagues went viral online and many netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actress, Angle Okorie, is back in the news after she finally opened up on the real reasons behind her issues with her colleagues, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

Recall that Angela had been incessantly calling out Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph without revealing what caused them to fall out.

In a new development, Angela has now explained what happened between them and how it’s linked to her shooting incident in 2019.

Fans react as Angela Okorie reveals what Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph did to her.

Source: Instagram

Recall that in December 2019, Angela was shot after returning from a show and videos made the rounds at the time of her injured body and damaged car.

In the new video, Angela noted that Uche Elendu came to her house after she was shot and sent a video of her in her injured state to bloggers.

“Uche Elendu came to my house when I was shot and she was videoing me while they were cutting my skin with a razor blade and removing the pellets from the gunshots.”

Not stopping there, Angela added that the videos were sent to bloggers who reported that she was shot because she was sleeping with someone’s husband and someone’s wife who planned the attack.

“I was practically trying to survive, they were giving me four injections every blessed day just to stabilise my life, I took over 200 injections. You had the effrontery to video me to be sending to a gullible and wicked blogger that was writing that I slept with a husband and wife which you and I know it was a lie because I don’t know anybody like that.”

Angela also explained in the video that Anita Joseph was also claiming that it was karma that came for her. The actress asked why they wanted to do her dirty and if she did wrong to them.

“I'm sure if they have anything against me, they would have posted it since long time ago but they don’t have anything against me, I am not part of what they do. But my anger is why would you want to do me dirty to that extent? Anita was busy saying it was karma, karma of what? Did I do you wrong? Come out and say it, tell the world what I have done to you.”

See the full videos below:

Netizens react as Angela Okorie finally explains in details what Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph allegedly did to her

Angela’s explanation on why she has issues with Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph soon made the rounds online and it got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Bleezy_amnel:

“When Uche was ur frnds you were showering her with praises cus you saw something good in her and she was sweet , but after a mistake she did knowing not everyone is perfect now u go arnd screaming how bad of a person she is SMDH frnds like you are not loyal at all, what happen to keeping ur distance and staying quiet, must u come online to tell the world, I'm not saying Uche was right but you are doing too much already what's ur gain dragging her now this long, hope the frnds you have now better learn from this n watch out cus one Mistake n u will do same .”

aderonke_oyedeji:

“Nobody holy..bcs u and friends depart u now want to expose there secrets ..we don't care !!!”

anyiempress:

“How far are you sure she was the person that handed the vids to blogs, u actually posted those vids on here so what’s the issue, u are also not a good friend, cuz a fallout doesn’t warrant u to spill out ur ex friend’s secret remember u also have dirty secret. You are Also vexed because ur other friends celebrated her na wah.”

better_days_chris:

“The point is you never still talk why you were shot?”

nasus_maya:

“I understand her anger and frustration. If it were anyone here I'm sure you would do same. It is only a person who isn't in someone's shoes that will cast a stone. @realangelaokorie please Ma, it is well. Forgive them. If dem nor understand till now, then u fit drag dem further. For now, temper justice with mercy and have peace. Abeg.”

Vivicabrownsignatures:

“If people you call friends never betray you, you won't understand her pain.. I just pray she heals and leave it all to God❤️.”

Chioma_omali:

“My question is why did the dragging start now.if it's a long time story.”

Thepinkpepsi:

“Even if she snatchh husband, nobody has the right to open fire on her like that. That's attempted murder.”

seczyluv:

“Some things are unforgivable. Haba! Even at the point of death someone you considered a friend still has such evil for you in their heart. It’s too much. Stop telling her to rest!

Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph react to Angela Okorie's dragging

Nollywood actresses Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have now reacted on social media after they were lambasted by their colleague, Angela Okorie.

Despite the heated words directed at them from their colleague, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have appeared to remain unbothered on social media.

Going by Anita’s recent post on her Instagram page, she was seen having a fun night with Elendu while totally ignoring the drama from Angela Okorie.

