Nollywood actresses, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu appear to have replied their colleague, Angela Okorie, on social media

Recall that Angela had taken to social media to curse out both women, calling them different names and threatening to spill more

In a new development, Anita Joseph posted a video of herself having a fun time with Elendu as they ignored Angela’s rant

Nollywood actresses Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have now reacted on social media after they were lambasted by their colleague, Angela Okorie.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Angela rained curses on Uche Elendu who was celebrating her 40th birthday. Not stopping there, she also went ahead to dedicate a post to insulting Anita Joseph.

Despite the heated words directed at them from their colleague, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu have appeared to remain unbothered on social media.

Fans speak as Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu finally react to Angela Okorie's call out. Photos: @realangelaokorie, @realanitajoseph, @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

Going by Anita’s recent post on her Instagram page, she was seen having a fun night with Elendu while totally ignoring the drama from Angela Okorie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Anita shared the video with gospel music about how they are backed by God and anyone who tries to mess with them will face Him.

See the video below:

Also in the comment section of the video, Anita’s husband, MC Fish, was seen praising her and likening her silence to that of music star, Wizkid.

He wrote:

“They don’t know u wey Dey move like BIG WIZ now .”

Uche Elendu was also in Anita’s comment section to back her up as she dropped encouraging words. She wrote:

“Children of God anointed with sharp oil ❤.”

See the screenshots of the comments below:

Netizens react as Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu ignore Angela Okorie’s online rant

Anita Joseph’s Instagram video of herself chilling with Uche Elendu amidst Angela Okorie’s rant drew a series of comments from netizens. Some social media users noted that it was unlike Anita not to respond to a call out. Others said that they were doing too much.

Read some of the comments below:

simply_mira24:

“Angela you see that attention you Dey find u no go get am Mother hen keep peppering her.”

Ifeco153:

“Angela go explain tire no evidence.”

sharon4luv:

“Una dey drag the wrong person, Angela get luck Anita don repent .”

dj_paris16:

“So Anita no sabi dr@g people again ? Ah.”

Official_didi20:

“All these yeye Asaba actresses na Dem dey do d most. They should learn from their mama Dem na. The likes of ReeDee, k8, Ini, chioma, omoni and UFO.”

benlondonsignaturesvvip:

“It's now very clear they did her dirty . She wasn't calling them out for nothing.”

aminuononoaishat:

“Silence is the best answer if you ask me....”

Angela Okorie finally spills messy details on what Uche Elendu did to her

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has now explained why she heaped curses on her colleague, Uche Elendu, who was celebrating her 40th birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Okorie decided to spill what went down between her and her former friend after the most she made cursing her out went viral.

In Angela’s new post, she explained the messy details of how Elendu allegedly made videos of her in a vulnerable condition and sent it to popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

Source: Legit.ng