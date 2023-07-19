A Nigerian woman has tearfully narrated how her husband sent her and her children packing from the house

According to the woman, her husband has been so rude and uncaring towards her ever since they got married

The straw that broke the camel's back was when she farted in his presence and he chased her away from his home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman has gotten netizens emotional after sharing her heartbreaking ordeal at the hands of her husband.

The sad woman in a recent interview, tearfully opened up about the long-lasting domestic abuse she faced at the hands of her husband who turned her into a punching bag.

Nigerian man sends wife packing for farting Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The woman, who is from Ibadan, said that her husband never ceases to assault her since they married.

According to her, several people have begged him on her behalf to stop, but he told them that things will get worse if they keep on begging him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She further revealed that she called his family members to talk to him but they noted that they are tired of begging him to stop.

The woman went ahead to recount the last incident that happened which led to her being sent packing from her home.

While at her shop with her husband, she suddenly farted and this infuriated her husband became angry who reiterated that he will deal with her for farting. He then sent her packing with their kids.

Since then, she has been doing menial jobs to feed her kids as she had no job before the incident.

Reactions as husband sends wife packing for farting

The story has sparked reactions from netizens who expressed their shock and anger at the woman's ordeal.

@maryvenia said:

“Why would you do such a disgusting thing. But that aside I don't think that should be the base of divorce guess he has been tired of your disgusting attitude. Some ladies don't have self respect.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

“The man already promised his Judy that he will chase his wife out, he had to look for the quickest excuse.”

@srigeorgeom commented:

“Accidentally farting in front of your husband without permission shouldn't be sufficient grounds for him to end the relationship. There might be an unnoticed event or another underlying issue that needs to be explored and understood. The situation warrants investigation before jumping to conclusions or making hasty decisions.”

@empathmum said:

“He already had deep rooted hatred for you. He was only looking for an excuse.”

@priscillia_oluchi_ reacted:

“He obviously has been tayad of the union before now. He just mad that there is no reasonable thing he would hold on to as a reason to end the union.”

@judgementdayiscoming_ said:

“Am sorry but this is what I can do, lowkey a lot of men are like this but won't say. Why will you be farting anyhow in front of your spouse, no matter how you want to put it, it makes the man lose attraction. Imagine when he eats the plate, and remember you just fart anyhow. Women pls don't think it's a good thing, na one of the ways feelings Dey die.”

@meetemmanueljacob said:

“When someone wants to get rid of you, they won't hesitate to use the slightest inconvenience to further their agenda. The husband was already tired of the wife.”

@queen_ashleyyyn commented:

“Where are my fellow stomach ulcer patients at? Our stomach dey always full of gas. We dey fart loud ones wella. Hallo.”

@queensusz commented:

“My husband knows he can't fart in my presence. Farting isn't a flex or love language so I understand why your husband took that drastic decision. Drink water, eat pineapples and spinach, eat tiger nuts too and your intestines will be clean. I made it clear from day1 that farting in my presence will make me develop h8red. I don't publicly fart too.”

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

“Lol people who marry very serious people need love n prayers.”

Watch the video below:

Man sends wife packing for posting photos of his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has allegedly sent his wife packing after she posted photos of their new house on a Facebook group for all to see. According to reports, one of the group members who also knows the husband decided to send the man the post and that was where the problem started.

The man who was said to have warned the woman countless times over posting family businesses on social media went bonkers and sent the woman packing. See the story as posted by Esther Ijewere on Facebook: 'My friend gave me the gist of a man who sent his wife packing for posting a photo of their new house on Facebook.

One of the group members who happens to know the husband sent him the post and Oga went bunkers. He had warned her previously to stop posting family business online but aunty didn't listen. This social media palava ehn. Check in with your partner before you tell people to help you shout Hallelujah online. I pray God calm the storm in their home. I think sending her packing is extreme sha. What do you think?'

Source: Legit.ng