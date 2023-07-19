Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown, has continued to press necks on social media

Just recently, Anita shared a video of herself at the airport and revealed that she was on her way to Nigeria

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with many Davido fans bashing her

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, appears nowhere near ready to stop associating with the DMW boss.

In recent development, Anita took to her TikTok page to share with her many fans that she is on her way to Nigeria.

In the TikTok video, the alleged pregnant US businesswoman was seen dragging her box at the airport.

Reactions as Davido's Anita Brown claims she's on her way to Nigeria. Photos: @ninatheelite

Also on her Instagram story, Anita posted a video of bundles of clothes that were packed into sacks. According to her, she was still gathering clothes for her giveaway in Lagos, Nigeria and London.

The socialite noted that she was excited to be able to put things together from across the globe.

See her airport video below:

Netizens react as Davido’s Anita Brown says she is on her way to Nigeria

Shortly after Anita Brown’s video made the rounds on social media, it sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them noted that they loved her stubbornness while others were displeased and said she was enjoying the clout from Nigerians.

Read some of their comments below:

Ndclassy:

“Nah Sophia davido first baby mama plus that aunty kemi dey give this girl moral. Nah them be the say back up singer. Both of them Wan us this Anita girl take deal with davido by all means .”

officialcorazon1:

“This girl stubborn and I like it . She get guts and confidence.”

queen_leeyounce:

“I like this girl's guts... You think this is the US .”

mshighly_favoured1:

“Yeah there’s really something wrong with this girl! After tour is over now all of a sudden you’re coming to Nigeria? She’s so hurt and it shows! She needs to rest right along with the two faced people who have been boosting her head “our wife this, our wife that” Chile rest! She must think she’s scaring someone bc if her reason is to find 001 she’ll never be able to even get a glimpse of him.”

lady_noella:

“This girl stubborn.”

nkem_04:

“She never hear say naija Dey wahala??? She never hear fuel price .”

trend_settergram:

“She think say naija na usa lol..them go wound am.”

tuyefa_hg:

“Our In-law is coming to Nigeria .”

Anita Brown claims Davido deliberately blocked Chioma from getting US visa

Davido has been continuously dragged online by his alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that she recently revealed that she was expecting a boy. The 29-year-old businesswoman had taken to her Instagram live to spill some more information on her alleged pregnancy for the singer.

Not stopping there, Anita revealed her plans to come to Nigeria. The US lady dropped the comment online, explaining that she would be in Davido’s home country on July 6.

According to her, the singer had been making sure Chioma’s US visa got denied on purpose. Anita added that she would help Davido's wife get the visa. She also explained that she was all for women's empowerment.

