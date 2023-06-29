Reports reaching us have it that veteran Nollywood star Iyabo Oko has died after battling an unknown ailment for years

According to a report from the Nollywood gossip blog Emiralty, the ace actress Iyabo Oko passed away in the early hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023

Recall that the Yoruba movie star was once reported to have died some years back, but the story was later debunked when Iyabo's daughter came out to note that her mum was still alive

Veteran Yoruba movie star Kudirat Odukanmi who is more popularly known as Iyabo Oko, has died.

According to a report shared online by the Instagram entertainment news blog, Emiralty, it disclosed that the veteran actress Iyabo Oko passed away in the early hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Veteran actress Iyabo Oko trends online as news of her death goes viral. Photo credit:@emirarlty

Source: Instagram

The report of Iyabo Oko's passing is coming barely 24 hours after the celebrations of Eid-el-Kabir.

Recall that we reported a couple of years ago that the actress was suffering from a terminal illness that almost took her life in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emiralty's post reporting Iyabo Oko's death:

See how netizens reacted to the news of Iyabo Oko's death

@bawolosebere:

"O Lord may her soul rest in peace."

@tbabyemioga:

"Her colleagues will start Posting pictures in 3.2 1...."

@realfolayemii:

"It is well...she fought a good fight may her soul rest in peace."

@thisisofficialjagaban:

"I guess she has been sick….RIp mama Iyabo oko, thanks for making my childhood interesting and lively. Always delighted to watch you and baba suwe, omoladun, luku luku ban tashi, opebe, and the likes those days."

@adeyinkababe:

"Rest in peace mama."

@officialukclem_fashionstores:

"Haaa this woman later die chai."

@trevebony2002:

"Eyahh. Rest in peace superb actress."

@iamrahmart:

"Rest in peace mama......"

Iyabo Oko: My mum isn't dead, please stop the rumours, daughter of ailing actress goes emotional in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when ailing Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko was first reported dead. However, her last-born daughter Oduola Olamide came out to debunk the news disclosing that she was still alive though battling for her life.

Actress Foluke Daramola took to her page on Instagram to solicit financial aid on behalf of the veteran star, who has been sick for about five years.

Shortly after the post seeking financial support went live, Daramola returned with a video of the actress' daughter, who debunked rumours of her death.

Source: Legit.ng