Oduola Olamide, the last-born daughter of ailing actress Iyabo Oko, has come out to dismiss rumours of her mother’s death

Legit.ng sighted a video of the young lady on the Instagram page of a colleague, Foluke Daramola, who had earlier solicited financial aid on behalf of the actress

Olamide noted that her mother is still alive while adding that she heard the rumour emanated from her late father’s family side

Ailing Yoruba actress, Iyabo Oko is still alive and battling for her life, her last-born daughter Oduola Olamide has disclosed.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Foluke Daramola took to her page on Instagram soliciting financial aid on behalf of the veteran star who has been sick for about five years.

Shortly after the post seeking financial support went live, Daramola returned with a video of the actress’ daughter who debunked rumours of her death.

Olamide in the video explained that she is the last born of the actress and her attention was drawn to false reports that her mum has passed away.

The young lady dismissed such reports while noting that her mum is still alive. She called on well-wishers to support her with prayers.

In a different portion of the video, the emotional lady disclosed that she heard the death rumours emanated from the camp of her late father Koledowo’s family.

Olamide made it clear that she’s the only product of the relationship between her mother and father.

Fans show concern

The video stirred reactions from fans of the ailing actress. Read some goodwill messages to her below:

am_slimtee said:

"God is the perfect doctor... she will rise and walk in good health."

abiunique_designerwears said:

"Mama born for koledowo haaa oga ooo God will heal her."

akhonyanta said:

"She will live and not die in Jesus name amen."

successkemmy said:

"God will grant your mum divine healing."

asabi__akewi said:

"GOD will perfect her healing."

