Music star Davido has been trending on social media after two ladies accused him of impregnating them

The two ladies, identified as Anita and Ivanna, shared their chats with the DMW label boss which sparked reactions

Amid the different drama, Davido, late on Wednesday night, however, finally broke his silence which further stirred reactions

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido has further stirred reactions with his first social media post after an American lady, Anita, and a French lady, Ivanna Bay, claimed he impregnated them.

In what seems to be a subtle response to the two ladies, Davido shared the poster of his song "Unavailable" on his Instastory as he continued to promote it.

Davido continues to promote Unavailable song amid claims of him impregnating two ladies. Credit: @davido @ivannabayy @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

Unavailable is a hit song on the DMW label boss' new Timeless album, which he dropped shortly after returning to social life.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Netizens react as Davido continues to promote Unavailable after Anita and Ivanna Bay claimed he impregnated them

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens and fans of the singer expressed displeasure at his action.

See their comments below:

chyomsss:

"You are unavailable but you’ve been available to those ladies impregnating them."

ify_emmah'

"You just dey make this 30BG tire person. If them bôrn you well after this one do another one."

donaldmgb6:

"May we never find ourselves in situations that will make us hide under the guise of being unavailable.."

nessabiggbrains:

"He is very much available. He dey see all of them."

y.nisholar:

"Unavailable if Dem vex make Dem kick bucket ."

sharonokpamen:

"You AVAILABLE my brother! Nor Dey deceive yourself ."

__iamhennessey:

"You seem to be very much AVAILABLE , òmò akoogba ."

rosythrone:

"To be honest sha, this Davido matter is now tiring. Haba for full day, he don do!."

princessngyy:

"Una don hear am ? He said he’s unavailable ."

French lady claims Davido made her sign confidentiality agreement without her knowledge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a French lady Ivanny Bay revealed the Unavailabe crooner got her pregnant, hours after a US lady made hers known as well.

In posts sighted online, the French lady shared more details of her encounter and affair with Davido.

According to Ivanna, the singer tried to get her to sign a confidentiality agreement without her knowledge and a lawyer for a fee.

Source: Legit.ng