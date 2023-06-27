Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy's lover Ryan Taylor recently shared a video of him showing off a goat purchased in Dubai

Ryan, who shared the video of the new goat a few hours before this year's Sallah celebration, went on to tell his followers to suggest names he could give the animal

The video has since stirred reactions from many, as some football lovers compared the goat to Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ahead of this year's Sallah celebration slated for Wednesday, July 28, billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Oteodala better known as DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has shown off a goat he purchased.

Ryan, who is based in Dubai, was seen taking a walk with a goat in a video he shared on his social media timeline as he urged his fans to suggest names he could give it.

Ryan Taylor tells fans to give his goat a name. Credit: @ryan_taylor @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

He wrote in his caption:

"I just bought a goat. What’s his name? #goat #dubai."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy's lover buys a goat

See some of the reactions below:

real.papi_:

'Easy with Ronaldo, I never knew he was in Dubai."

kunmi__xx:

"Paint the goat pink."

bigterry_1:

"Eran in Yoruba language."

cressie_wennink:

"Please be nice to the goat ."

eniolawhyte01:

"Send cow to your inlaws."

osinachi_24:

"Please take it easy with Messi."

abiswealth96:

"See as this goat dey glow ."

abiswealth96:

"I need this goat cream plug I beg."

farhad89863:

"Cuppy_____MAD. Taylor MADDER bad combination ."

jktaytay:

"Gerti cos he’s a certified g."

olaide__ewatomi:

'This goat ram is better, happy Eid."

ma.thew2489:

"Bro what u doing with Messi."

Portable buys 5 cows, 2 rams for Sallah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Portable made headlines after sharing his preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Sallah celebrations, on social media.

Eid-el-Kabir is a special annual celebration for Muslims to honour Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, in accordance with God's command.

To mark the special day, Muslims kill rams, cows, camels, or other animals they are able to afford.

Portable on his part, purchased some rams and cows.

Source: Legit.ng