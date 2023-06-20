Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media to pen an apology to fans after he made them believe he was a cast in Hollywood movie Extraction 2

Ninalowo, in his bid to clear the air, said he was only a cast in a mockumentary of the movie dubbed 'Distraction: The Extraction of Don'

His apology seems to have triggered massive reactions as netizens took to social media to drag him

Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo is making headlines over an apology he penned to his fans and other Nigerians who were disappointed over his absence in the Hollywood movie ‘Extraction 2.’

Legit.ng recalled how Ninalowo had made many of his fans believe he was a cast in the movie after he shared a short clip from a movie set and included the hashtag ‘Extraction 2’ in his caption.

Bolanle Ninalowo clears the air. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

However, upon the release of Extraction 2, Nigerian netizens expressed disappointment as many took to social media to call out the actor.

Ninalowo apologises

In his apology, the actor revealed he did not appear in the main movie but was a cast in a mockumentary called ‘Distraction; The Extraction of Don,’ which was inspired by Extraction 2.

Sharing a clip from Ninalowo wrote in his caption:

“I AM SORRY YOU GUYS WERE DISTRACTED You know i ❤️ you!!! Now lets see The Extraction of Don!!! A Netflix mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bolanle Ninalowo's apology

See some of the reactions below:

call_me_berlin_:

"This guy Dey mad!!! After all the tension? I don dey crave harder for that movie not knowing the werey no even Dey the movie. I had to watch the movie more than 5X just to see if he even waka pass."

OGBENI_BAMBAM:

"Man Actually Featured In Distraction ."

Ayomid3e:

"Na subtraction he Dey, no be extraction."

TheOgbeniOpa:

"Ein dey mad. Ikorodu bouncer."

fineboydev:

"He was actually waiting to be featured in extraction cartoon series Nothing serious."

9jaGreek:

"This guy legit made me rush go watch the movie trying to see if I'll see my Nigerian brother on one of the biggest blockbuster movie only to find out uncle dey substraction 2 not extraction 2. My God will not forgive you sir."

Clip of Bolanle Ninalowo in mockumentary sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the scenes of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo on the Hollywood hit movie Extraction 2 mockumentary emerged online.

According to the details shared by Netflix Naija, the mockumentary is titled Distraction: The Extraction of Don and was inspired by Extraction 2 movie, which was released on Friday, June 16.

A statement on Netflix Naija page read:

"How far would you go for a password? Starring Nino B, Noxolo Dlamini and Donovan Goliath, comes Distraction: The Extraction of Don, a mockumentary inspired by #Extraction2."

Source: Legit.ng