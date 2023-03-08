Popular Nigerian comedian, Taaooma, has finally met with Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, after mimicking him in a funny video

The skit maker had rocked a muscular synthetic suit to copy the actor’s stature, and he joined her in the video

The viral clip had a lot of netizens rolling with laughter as they wondered if Taaooma wasn’t scared to do that to the actor

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, and skit maker, Taaooma, have left fans rolling with laughter over their latest video on social media.

The comedian, who had gone viral weeks ago for rocking a muscular bodysuit to mimic the well-built actor, recreated the video, but this time, Ninalowo was featured in it.

In the new video, Taaooma stepped out of a house, rocking the muscular look as she bounced along the street with her shoulders high, just like the actor has been known to do.

New funny video of Bolanle Ninalowo and Taaoma trends. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

After walking for a while, she tapped a huge man on his shoulder, and when he turned around, it happened to be the Nollywood actor.

Bolanle Ninalowo also rocked a similar colour of outfit as Taaooma as they both continued to bounce while walking on the street.

The Nollywood actor shared the video on his page and accompanied it with a caption where he called Taaooma disrespectful.

He wrote:

“Lobatan @taaooma is now disrespectful with her full chest ni yi keh!! Mi o fò! Nothing Dey sup”

Fans react to video of Taaooma and Bolanle Ninalowo

After the video was posted, a number of celebrities and fans took to the comment section to laugh hard over it. Read some of their comments below:

_kehindebankole:

“It's the arms for me.”

dzi.fa_:

“She's not even afraid to do this to a whole Makanaki.”

noble_mkey:

“She had to check and raise the shoulders higher.”

benedictbomotola:

“why she kon tap you like that. No respect.”

iamayotomi:

“This Tao go get plenty Wahala.”

nikefagbule:

“She no even fear sef.”

debliss01:

“Is the raising of the shoulder for me?”

Source: Legit.ng