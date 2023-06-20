Nollywood's controversial couple, Yul Edochie and Judy are not giving up on feeding netizens with new topics to deliberate on

After a series of social media disharmony, the twosome appeared to have come back to their senses to work in unionism

A video shared on the actor's page showed when his wife claimed to be teaching married women how to admire their men

Nollywood's controversial lovebirds, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have continued to confuse their fans and netizens as they display all manner of antics on social media.

In a viral video spotted by Legit.ng, Judy was seen praising her husband, Yul Edochie, as he paced up and down their sitting room in excitement over the indigenous pet names he received.

Netizens drag of Yul Edochie & Judy Austin Edochie Credit: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

In the past few weeks, Legit.ng reported several chaotic incidents involving the lovebirds as they continue to buzz the internet with their marital affairs.

Netizens were surprised to see the two in a lively display after all the drama they had put up with.

See their new video below

Judy praising Yul Edochie in a new video sparks reactions

Their latest video caught netizens' anger as they heaved harsh words at the duo. See their comments below:

iam_linchpin:

"These two confused Homo Sapiens are now certified to be m£ntally d£rang£d. Cos what buffoonery is this? "

iamnasboi

"They woke up well today. God is doing something great."

tonia.gram_

"May placed a CROWN. Judy made him a CLOWN."

samvail__:

"I’ve never seen a man who turned into a boy in a twinkle of an eye. How does he always feel after dropping this sh#tty videos from the world to see. I feel bad for his kids who are watching this."

soberdrunk8:

"So if to say this man win Presidency nah wetin them 4 dey do 4 Aso rock be this??? Jagaban on ur mandate we stand oooo."

kwin_dexplorer:

"A very cheap man ."

misschidel:

This people mumu don too much abeg. Always trying to impress the public but indirectly making a fool of themselves."

callme_gozie:

"Dear Men, the woman you end up with matters a lot o… You wife can either make or break you, can either make you a king or a servant, can either make you rich or poor, can either place a crown on your head or make you a clown, lastly, she can either cause you to make heaven or hell. Choose wisely, or remain single."

Clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin, fighting leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, were in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seemed to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

During the argument, Yul was heard telling Judy to drop her phone while he was talking to her, which she refused to do.

