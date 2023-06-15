Global site navigation

“So He’s Not in Extraction 2?” Clip of Bolanle Ninalowo’s Scenes in Movie’s Mockumentary Sparks Reactions
“So He’s Not in Extraction 2?” Clip of Bolanle Ninalowo’s Scenes in Movie’s Mockumentary Sparks Reactions

by  Olumide Alake
  • Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has been making headlines over reports of him being a cast in the movie Extraction 2, set to be released on Friday, June 16
  • However, a clip showing the Nollywood actor with some South African cast in the Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online
  • This has since raised questions among Nigerian netizens on whether the actor was indeed on Extraction 2

A video showing the scenes of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo on the Hollywood hit movie Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online.

According to the details shared by Netflix Naija, the mockumentary is titled Distraction: The Extraction of Don and was inspired by Extraction 2 movie set to be released on Friday, June 16.

A sttatement by Netfix Naija page read:

"How far would you go for a password? Starring Nino B, Noxolo Dlamini and Donovan Goliath, comes Distraction: The Extraction of Don, a mockumentary inspired by #Extraction2."

Ninalowo also shared clips of his scenes in the mockumentary on his Instagram page and added a caption that read:

"The Netflix mockumentary for #Extraction2 Its about to go down!!!"

See his post below:

According to Wikipedia, a mockumentary is one type of film or television show depicting fictional events but presented as a documentary which in itself is a subset of a faux-documentary style of film-making.

Netizens react to clip of Bolanle Ninalowo's scenes in Extraction 2 mockumentary

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

McThaPreacha:

"I'll see you in court! ."

Itz_Gregg:

"Na thunder go fire all of una."

MubarakBalogun:

"A mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2" for y'all being lazy to read and still asking if he's in the movie Extraction 2."

kiss_tobi1:

"Even if una use one higher education explain wetin dey sup, na thunder go still fire una ."

hunkultemie:

"Kíni gbogbo eleyi bai (What is all this)... E dey the real Extraction 2 movie or not.."

Mr_Cjosky:

"So he’s not in extraction 2??"

JuwonAbimbola:

"Ajeh this man no dey the extraction movie gangan Sangba fọ́."

Fun video of Ninalowo and other Extraction 2 movie fans leaves many gushing

Bolanle Ninalowo left social media users gushing with a new video of him participating in a rescue game in South Africa days before the release of the Hollywood movie Extraction 2.

Nina was seen in a full-gear outfit with a rifle alongside other fun seekers.

The actor in the caption of the video wrote:

"So much fun at the Extraction2 fan facing event."

