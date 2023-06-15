Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has been making headlines over reports of him being a cast in the movie Extraction 2, set to be released on Friday, June 16

However, a clip showing the Nollywood actor with some South African cast in the Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online

This has since raised questions among Nigerian netizens on whether the actor was indeed on Extraction 2

A video showing the scenes of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo on the Hollywood hit movie Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online.

According to the details shared by Netflix Naija, the mockumentary is titled Distraction: The Extraction of Don and was inspired by Extraction 2 movie set to be released on Friday, June 16.

Scenes of Bolanle Ninalowo in Distraction: The Extraction of Don emerges.

Source: Instagram

A sttatement by Netfix Naija page read:

"How far would you go for a password? Starring Nino B, Noxolo Dlamini and Donovan Goliath, comes Distraction: The Extraction of Don, a mockumentary inspired by #Extraction2."

Ninalowo also shared clips of his scenes in the mockumentary on his Instagram page and added a caption that read:

"The Netflix mockumentary for #Extraction2 Its about to go down!!!"

According to Wikipedia, a mockumentary is one type of film or television show depicting fictional events but presented as a documentary which in itself is a subset of a faux-documentary style of film-making.

Netizens react to clip of Bolanle Ninalowo's scenes in Extraction 2 mockumentary

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

McThaPreacha:

"I'll see you in court! ."

Itz_Gregg:

"Na thunder go fire all of una."

MubarakBalogun:

"A mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2" for y'all being lazy to read and still asking if he's in the movie Extraction 2."

kiss_tobi1:

"Even if una use one higher education explain wetin dey sup, na thunder go still fire una ."

hunkultemie:

"Kíni gbogbo eleyi bai (What is all this)... E dey the real Extraction 2 movie or not.."

Mr_Cjosky:

"So he’s not in extraction 2??"

JuwonAbimbola:

"Ajeh this man no dey the extraction movie gangan Sangba fọ́."

Fun video of Ninalowo and other Extraction 2 movie fans leaves many gushing

Bolanle Ninalowo left social media users gushing with a new video of him participating in a rescue game in South Africa days before the release of the Hollywood movie Extraction 2.

Nina was seen in a full-gear outfit with a rifle alongside other fun seekers.

The actor in the caption of the video wrote:

"So much fun at the Extraction2 fan facing event."

