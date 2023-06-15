“So He’s Not in Extraction 2?” Clip of Bolanle Ninalowo’s Scenes in Movie’s Mockumentary Sparks Reactions
- Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has been making headlines over reports of him being a cast in the movie Extraction 2, set to be released on Friday, June 16
- However, a clip showing the Nollywood actor with some South African cast in the Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online
- This has since raised questions among Nigerian netizens on whether the actor was indeed on Extraction 2
A video showing the scenes of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo on the Hollywood hit movie Extraction 2 mockumentary has emerged online.
According to the details shared by Netflix Naija, the mockumentary is titled Distraction: The Extraction of Don and was inspired by Extraction 2 movie set to be released on Friday, June 16.
A sttatement by Netfix Naija page read:
"How far would you go for a password? Starring Nino B, Noxolo Dlamini and Donovan Goliath, comes Distraction: The Extraction of Don, a mockumentary inspired by #Extraction2."
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Ninalowo also shared clips of his scenes in the mockumentary on his Instagram page and added a caption that read:
"The Netflix mockumentary for #Extraction2 Its about to go down!!!"
See his post below:
According to Wikipedia, a mockumentary is one type of film or television show depicting fictional events but presented as a documentary which in itself is a subset of a faux-documentary style of film-making.
Netizens react to clip of Bolanle Ninalowo's scenes in Extraction 2 mockumentary
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
McThaPreacha:
"I'll see you in court! ."
Itz_Gregg:
"Na thunder go fire all of una."
MubarakBalogun:
"A mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2" for y'all being lazy to read and still asking if he's in the movie Extraction 2."
kiss_tobi1:
"Even if una use one higher education explain wetin dey sup, na thunder go still fire una ."
hunkultemie:
"Kíni gbogbo eleyi bai (What is all this)... E dey the real Extraction 2 movie or not.."
Mr_Cjosky:
"So he’s not in extraction 2??"
JuwonAbimbola:
"Ajeh this man no dey the extraction movie gangan Sangba fọ́."
Fun video of Ninalowo and other Extraction 2 movie fans leaves many gushing
Bolanle Ninalowo left social media users gushing with a new video of him participating in a rescue game in South Africa days before the release of the Hollywood movie Extraction 2.
Nina was seen in a full-gear outfit with a rifle alongside other fun seekers.
The actor in the caption of the video wrote:
"So much fun at the Extraction2 fan facing event."
Source: Legit.ng