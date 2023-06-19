Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news for his generosity

In a video making the rounds online, the Zazu Zeh crooner was seen gifting veteran actress Iya Rainbow, bundles of cash

The video video sparked reactions from netizens with some of them commending Portable for being a giver

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi, has now made headlines over his generousity towards veteran actress Idowu Phillips aka Iya Rainbow.

Despite being controversial, the Zazu Zeh crooner has been known to be generous to people.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of Portable at the 2023 Golden Stars Awards event. Veteran actress Iya Rainbow was also in attendance.

Video as Portable gifts Iya Rainbow money trends. Photos: @goldmynetv, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner then approached the movie star and bowed in front of her respectfully. They both exchanged a few words before he dipped his hands into his green bag and brought out bundles of cash which he gifted to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress was no doubt touched by his gesture and was quick to call Portable her child as she announced that he had given her money.

Not stopping there, she expressed her gratitude to the ‘Wahala musician’ and got up from her seat to take more photos with him.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Portable gifts Iya Rainbow bundles of cash at an event

The video of Portable’s generousity to Iya Rainbow soon spread on social media and netizens were quick to react. Read some of their comments below:

oluvisual:

“One we will talk about how positive impact he has made in terms of giving.”

tife_rico:

“Normally this guy nah Cheerful giver.”

use6before7:

“Portable don help Nigerian citizens pass Federal, State and local government including Amotekun.”

kez_olakunle:

“Make mama no regret say she collect am later o.”

o.lushola:

“He first ask Mama "is it okay if I give you in public?" And mama said "is okay" his way of giving needs to be studied.”

scent_pride:

“Na you give mummy, we don't want to hear any podcast from next week.”

balogun_khalifa:

“Mama dey show the world the cash in case portable go set ring light tomorrow.”

oreliana_baybie:

“Ahh mama u go regret ham later o.”

ayo_bari:

“Portable we don't want to hear anything ooo.”

ebunoluwamai:

“Portable might be rough but he's got a beautiful heart.”

candy_by_wendy:

“portable abeg no later set ring light for our grandma oo.”

phemolino1313:

I learn something from portable today...can u all see that before he brought out the money he asked whether she was ok giving her in public and d mama said no problem that means he wasn't doing it for clout like some of your A list artists.”

Portable replies people advising his wife to leave him

Nigerian singer, Portable, reacted after a number of people advised his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him. This came after the Zazu Zeh crooner made headlines for welcoming another child with actress Ashabi Simple.

In the video posted online, the controversial singer explained that Bewaji is enjoying herself as his wife, but people want her to leave.

He went a step further to explain that he went through his wife’s phone and saw that she had about 30 advisers. According to Portable, he discovered that he had actually slept with 10 of them. He said that they were people he had hooked up with in the past and later stopped picking up their calls.

Source: Legit.ng