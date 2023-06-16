Nigerian Afro-fusion wunderkind reassured his fans and music lovers of his vocal abilities within and outside the country

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signee, who released his second studio album Work of Art in the early hours of Friday, June 16, is leading in 14 countries in less than 24 hours

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer bragged about his talent and professed that he is called Apple Music landlord for a reason

Nigerian Afro-fusion star Asake buzzed the internet and streaming platforms with the release of his second studio album, Work of Art.

Legit.ng reported that the YBNL prodigy released a project of 14 tracks on Friday, June 16.

Pictures of Asake Credit: @asakenewz

Source: Instagram

Reporting on the song's impact so far, Legit.ng broke the news that the fast-rising star bragged about his vocals and acknowledged that his fans called him the Apple music landlord.

In a new update, the musician clearly understood what he was talking about, as his most recent album debuted at Number One on Apple Music in 14 country, including Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Mali, Liberia, and more.

See the list of countries below

Nigerians react to Asake's album topping charts in 14 countries

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Asake's new album feat. See them below:

onlyzest:

"LandLord Pls Let The P00r Breef‍♂️."

beeb_city:

"No comment na landlord Na still filling that sunshine. ❤️"

ovieoftoronto:

"Asake is a landlord there at this point."

horlargunjuh:

"Na new songs so e Dey normal give us 2 weeks more."

im_skiddo_dc1:

"Landlord for a reason ."

smart_burna:

"His album sweet and better pass timeless jobless argue with your Papa."

_omololade:

"Una don start with overhype nothing special in that album just normal Asake vibes with same Incantations y’all a accused Seyi vibes of doing POV; not a fan of both."

eghosa_peter960:

"The original Landlord."

@megaboyszn:

"This album is moving really mad."

loverboyyy:

"Asake na hit act normally."

joeboy808____:

"Na why I Dey tell you people say no Dey compare seyi to him but una get coconut head when seyi drop album the whole song no top chart 1 to 10 but ASAKE drop all the song on the album go too chart 1 to 14 na e do last year so there levels to this and the main part is that asake no Dey see you people wey Dey talk say na one sound I love him for that he no even listen at all omo ope ."

Asake knocks Davido off No1 on Apple music top 100 chart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Asake had stirred reactions in the online community after making yet another successful attempt to hijack the number one spot on the Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria chart.

The singer’s latest single, 2:30, hit the digital music streaming platform on Wednesday, April 5, and struggled to peak amid the massive love for songs off Davido’s Timeless album.

However, after gradually moving up the chart, the track has now successfully landed on the number one spot while dethroning Davido’s Unavailable.

Source: Legit.ng