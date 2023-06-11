Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has shared some videos of him participating in a rescue game ahead of Extraction 2 movie release

The actor, who is in South Africa, was spotted with some other fun lovers as they showed off different rifles

Ninalowo's videos have left some of his colleagues as well as fans gushing, as many took to his comment section to hail him

Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has left many of his followers gushing with a new video of him participating in a rescue game in South Africa ahead of the release of the Hollywood movie Extraction 2.

The hulky actor was seen in a full-gear outfit with a rifle alongside other fun seekers.

Actor Ninalowo Bolanle shares videos of him in South Africa. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video on his Instagram page, Ninalowo wrote in his caption:

"So much fun at the Extraction2 fan facing event."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

See pictures of Ninalowo and a female colleague

Watch a video of Ninalowo and some other game partners below:

Meanwhile, Marvel and Chris Hemsworth are set to release Netflix’s movie Extraction 2 on June 16. Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 blockbuster hit.

Celebrities, fans hail Bolanle Ninalowo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"One and only Maka be making us proud ❤️."

bukunmioluwasina:

"Normally you Bad❤️❤️ king maka!!!!"

himselfandi1477:

"Make a movie with them, I’ve been waiting for a Nigeria to feature the United States movie industries. You’re doing well Boss ❤️."

official_sewan:

"Which movie be this....Abeg no allow the Villian give you headshot ooo no gree for the director."

jnrpope

"Brotherly show them."

builder_laycon:

"You see that smile on @iamnino_b face, may I’ve such smile soon by God’s grace. Happy for you sir, you’re a big name❤️."

oladejo_dhyps:

"Doings!!! #maka for life... Bros no return the props ooo we need am for naija..fank you."

Ninalowo calls out grandparents, says they have double standards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ninalowo Bolanle left many talking after he gave his opinion about grandparents.

The actor called out grandparents and described them as wicked for giving preferential treatment to their grandchildren over their children.

The actor recounted how his mum would slap him if he broke a plate but would go on to pet his daughter if she did the same.

Source: Legit.ng