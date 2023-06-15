It is yet another dark day in the Nigerian movie industry as reports of the passing of veteran actor Don Brymo Uchegbe leave many distraught

Early on Thursday, June 15, 2023, reports about the passing of Don Brymo came as a massive shock to many

According to reports, Don Brymo collapsed while on set on Wednesday, June 15, and was rushed to the hospital in Anambra state but gave up the ghost the following day

The Nigerian movie industry was recently left in a very sad state as reports of the passing of veteran actor Don Brymo went viral online.

According to reports, Don Brymo was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after collapsing on set. It is said that the veteran was revived at the hospital but was declared dead the following morning.

Report about the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo rocks movie industry, leaves many sad. Photo credit: @realdonbrymo

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Igbo actor are left even in more shock as they storm his social media page, and the last video on his page, posted a day before his passing trends as he was seen dancing with his colleague Harry B Anyanwu.

See one of the posts that announced the passing of Don Brymo:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video posted on Don Brymo's page a day before he died of him dancing:

See how netizens reacted to the passing of Don Brymo

@oliviaemporium:

"With the shocking increase in death rate, one got no choice but to receive salvation because there is no repentance in the grave. Everybody has a birthday and a death day. Accept Jesus as your lord and saviour, and always be kind to people. Ask yourself this question “What will you be remembered for? May his soul rest in peace ."

@swansea_michell:

"Was he not the one dancing to Ojapiano?"

@trap9422:

"God why,and he was dancing two days ago with harry b .this life is so unpredictable.Rest well papa."

@nelly_a_d:

"I saw this on twitter and didn’t believe the person that posted it and now I’m seeing it here….Noooo this can’t be true."

@official_pearlscollections:

"I hope this is a joke o.Someone that I watched his video dancing with Harry B yesterday or so."

@digitalcampustv:

"This life no balance again....RIP to him."

@iamchikad:

"Was happy seeing them embrace old age and having fun, only to read Caption."

@aminuononoaishat:

"Life itself is not guaranteed! Live each every moment with good thought without hate.... Rest in bosom of Almighty God.."

Brymo bows to pressure and apologizes to Igbos for his tribalistic statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian musician Brymo Olawale has finally bowed to pressure and tendered an apology over a recent Twitter post that fanned the flames of tribalism against the Igbos.

The singer recently went live on Instagram to address the controversial post and give more perspective to those who misunderstood him.

According to Brymo, the entire back and forth started after he shared his two cents about author Chimamanda Adichie’s refusal of a National award while accepting a local chieftaincy title in her community.

Source: Legit.ng