Nigerian singer Davido is well-loved, both at home and abroad and he knows that it will not always be like that

In a video sighted online, the Unavailable crooner revealed that when he goes on stage people cry and go crazy

Davido however revealed that his biggest fear is experiencing a decline in fan attention happens to everyone

Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who cannot explain why they are loved so much by fans.

The singer in a viral clip online talked about his fear as a singer and superstar.

Davido reveals his biggest fear about bhis career Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

For Davido, when he climbs the stage, people cry and go crazy, but he understands that it won't always be like that.

The Unavailable crooner added that his fear is the decline that comes with stardom, which everybody goes through.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He however noted that a joke he throws around is that he will retire before he turns sour.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Davido's statement

The singer's revelation got people sharing their opinions and agreeing with him.

Read some of the comments below:

omowilliams:

"Most realistic thing Davido has ever said."

notinyourimagination:

"The best time to leave is when you are still relevant."

mhis_elena:

"He said back then he will stop singing when he turns 30, is him still planning to retire."

official_para_child1:

"So them even dey retire for this music thing "

iamdzy_boi:

"Okay okay na here I hear reasonable lie small "

vickkytunes:

"Normally na wise decision b dat "

mhis_elena:

"He said back then he will stop singing when he turns 30, is him still planning to retire."

bukolaofficial_:

"Word for the wise one "\

emeka__:

"He is not scared of not feeling loved or not being there for his kids because of his schedule. Selfish much. I I I me mr me "

Davido flies in brand new Virgil Abloh limited edition Maybach

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m, finally landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

Source: Legit.ng