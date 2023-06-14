Afrobeats sensation Davido has made the headlines at a stretch for the past few days following his assertion that Burna Boy is a new cat in the same category as Rema and Asake

The Unavailable singer, who happened to have granted a couple interviews outside the country, said a lot of things that piqued the interest of his countrymen

The DMW boss, astounded at the rate his several interview clips are trending online at once, reacted

For the past few days, Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has been the talk of the media, with various interview videos of him making headlines.

Some of the interesting revelations made in those media chats caught the attention of netizens and shaded light on the singer's personal life.

Pictures of Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

It all started when he tagged Burna Boy as a new cat in the industry alongside Rema and Asake. He revealed that Wizkid and D'banj used to visit the music studio his father built for him.

Before Netizens could catch their breath for a moment, another interview clip trended where he bragged about his American passport.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

And several other clips where he discussed his family, handling Ifeanyi's death, and having a second son who lives in London.

Reacting to the several news stories flying around social media, the singer took to Twitter to express his disbelief and note that he didn't know why all of them were trending simultaneously.

"Why say nah now all these interviews Dey drop?? My mouth dey pain me."

See his post below

Internet users react to Davido's complaint

@samswift00:

"My man dn answer question tire for all those interviews, ko easy!"

REMMAZOR:

"He’s not leaving our face anytime soon ."

@BukkyOnTheRadio:

"Pretending to not know your own media rollout and when interviews drop is hilarious sir. It’s part of your press run schedule and that’s ok xx."

@Mideetweets20:

"like that one wey you talk say burna boy na new cat, na 2014 you do that interview shey?"

@Ranallly:

"Learn how to tweet in English Davido."

@B_benz_Zin_Chin:

"You never see anything my Idolo."

Davido names his next big five

Davido caused another drama on social media after he named Rema, Asake, Victony, Buju BNXN, Ayra Starr and Ruger as the Nigerian singers that would dominate the music industry.

Davido, in an interview with Omega, said the five singers would change the face of music.

“I would say like the next big five. I would say Rema; he got the ‘Calm Down’ record, Buju (BNXN), Ayra Starr…I would say Victony." Davido said.

Source: Legit.ng