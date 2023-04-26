A clip from actress Regina Daniel and her husband's visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's residence has stirred reactions

In the short clip, Ned Nwoko was seen helping Regina into their car as they left the Kalu's house

Nwoko's action has left many gushing online as some netizens applauded his action, while others gushed about Regina

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her senator-elect husband Ned Nwoko have left many gushing over a clip from their condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife.

In the clip, Nwoko was seen helping Regina into their car like a perfect gentleman should as they left Kalu's residence.

Netizens hail Ned Nwoko

Some netizens gushed about how intentional and romantic Ned is, while others stated that Regina was living her best life.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

seun_dreams:

"So u mean some men needs to take tutorials from Ancient of days."

chi_dee_rah:

"This girl be living the life."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Na only Regina make the right decision."

reigneth__:

"I’m only taking advices from Regina Daniels."

leemart_gold:

"Na only Regina fit Advise me currently."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"This life is just one kin… Something so condemnable yet so commendable! We h@te polygamy but Regina own is just sweet to watch! God abeg o ."

_iamsheila_:

"Regina:overall best in making right decisions ..she should single handedly handle Nigeria..we will trust in her mandate."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

" na only Regina n ned fit give polygamous people advice how to enjoy polygamy ."

kelvin_of_abuja:

"He no open door for his other wives ?just asking respectively ‍♀️."

