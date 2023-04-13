A video clip shared online by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of her first son and billionaire husband seen dancing to a Rema song has sparked reactions

In the viral clip, Munir was seen in front of the TV doing the Zazu Zeh dance step with his shoulders lifted high

Meanwhile, Regina's hubby Ned Nwoko wasn't left as he was also seen showing off some of his dance moves as well

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has emotions online with a clip she shared of her first son, Munir and her husband, Ned Nwoko, dancing together in their living room.

In the short cute clip, Munir was shocked when he realised his mum was recording him while dancing. He reacted and asked Regina Daniels why she was recording him.

A cute video of Regina Daniels' son Munir dancing to Rema's song 'Calm Down' stirs emotions. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

The little who was seen doing the popular Zazu Zeh dance step made famous by controversial street music sensation Portable.

At the same, Regina Daniel's billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko was also involved in the dance-off as he grooved along with his son to Rema's song.

Video of Munir dancing

