Ifeoma Ada, the wife of the senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, is dead.

While being covert about the cause of her death, the Abia north senator disclosed in his Facebook post that his wife died in the United States of America.

Kalu disclosed that his beloved wife died at the age of 61.

According to the 2-term governor of Abia state, his late wife was a woman of virtue, committed to the work of God and humanity.

In the post, the senator writes:

TRANSITION TO ETERNAL GLORY

With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.

Orji Kalu was a two-term governor of Abia state between May 29 1999, to 2007, and has been representing the Abia north in the red chamber since he won the senatorial district election in 2007.

He rosed to the position of the senate whip in the 9th senate after he was elected after being elected for the fourth time.

The senator is among the top contender for the position of the 10th senate presidency as he has been re-elected for the fifth time and is the leading senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southeast, a region allegedly sidelined in Nigeria politics.

Source: Legit.ng