Actress Empress Njamah's ex-boyfriend George Wade has been trending on the Nigerian social media space since his arrest

However, a recent update online via Gistlover claimed a live video recording of actress Ini Edo and a picture of her international passport was retrieved from his phone

The update has sparked different speculations, with some netizens making some bold claims about the actresses

Following the news of Empress Njamah’s Liberian Ex-boyfriend Goerge Wade's arrest, he has been making headlines on the Nigerian social media space.

A few hours after his arrest was made public, controversial blogger Gistlover shared a live video recording of actress Ini Edo and Empress' ex-boyfriend, including a photo of her international passport.

According to Gistlover, they were part of the items retrieved from Empress' ex-boyfriend after his arrest.

Online users react

Tonto Dikeh, Ruth Kadriri, others react to Empress Njamah's blackmailer arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Tonto Dikeh, Ruth Kaidiri, and other Nollywood stars joined Empress Njamah to celebrate the nabbing of her blackmailer, George Wade, in Liberia.

Recall that the actress Njamah alleged in December 2022 that her boyfriend, George Wade, blackmailed her with her unclad videos in his possession.

Njamah announced the arrest of her blackmailer via a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 24.

