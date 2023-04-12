Actress Bimpe Oyebade has fuelled speculations about her colleague Juliana Olayode's marital status

Bimpe shared a picture of her and her husband with Juliana, which stirred a reaction from an eagle-eye netizen, who spotted a ring on the latter's finger

Reacting, Bimpe gave a response that hinted that Juliana, who was popular for her role in Jenifa's Diary, may have married secretly

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, recently caused a stir after she hinted her colleague Juliana Olayode might be married.

This was after Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her, her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, and Juliana.

However, an eagle-eyed netizen identified as @aregbe3 was quick to notice a wedding ring on Juliana's finger.

Mo Bimpe shares pictures from her birthday.

The netizen wrote:

“Is that not the wedding ring on Juliana’s finger"

Reacting, Mo Bimpe wrote:

“And what if it is?”

See their exchange below:

A screenshot of Mo Bimpe's comment.

See the pictures Mo Bimpe shared below:

Juliana Olayode made it to the limelight as Toyosi or Toyo Baby in actress Funke Akindele's ‘Jenifa’s Diary.'

Recall that Legit.ng had also reported how some womb watchers speculated that Mo Bimpe was pregnant.

Other netizens gush about Mo Bimpe's pictures

See some of their comments below:

itsmidiofficial:

"Glory to God ! Congratulations Sis."

adebukola685:

"Forever is the deal Insha Allah I love you both❤️❤️."

mo_bukunmi:

"As E Dey sweet us ,E Dey pain them, as E Dey pain them omoh E Dey sweet us."

mo_baby_mo:

"My favorite couple...❤️The best couple always blessing our timeline...may God blessings continue to be upon your marriage...Joy and happiness shall not depart from youuuu..thank youuu pappy @adedimejilateef for taking care of my woman..love you minesss❤️."

i_amoyinade:

"AdeAdeforever and a day more God continue to bless and keep your home... I love you momma and pappy @mo_bimpe @adedimejilateef."

Lateef Adedimeji gushes about Mo Bimpe

Meanwhile, Lateef Adedimeji, in a previous report via Legit.ng, celebrated his wife Mo Bimpe on her birthday as he disclosed how empty he would be without her.

He shared stunning photos of his partner, and in his caption, declared her his everything and the only person who makes him grin from ear to ear.

The birthday girl also put up the same photos shared by her husband on her page as she expressed gratitude to God for another year.

