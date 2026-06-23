Actor Akin Olaiya is reportedly no longer a married man, according to trending reports about his marriage circulating online

The post revealed the alleged reasons behind the dissolution of his second marriage and also highlighted the actor's position on the matter

The development sparked widespread reactions among fans, many of whom shared their opinions and hot takes online

Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya has reportedly ended his marriage to his wife, Nafisat Feenah Hammed, just one year after their wedding.

In 2025, the actor married his wife in a ceremony held in Oyo State, with videos from the event circulating online.

Reactions as Akin Olaiya reportedly ends second marriage one year later. Photo credit@akinolaiya

Source: Instagram

According to a post currently making the rounds on social media, an alleged dissolution letter detailing the end of the marriage has surfaced online.

The letter reportedly outlined what led to the breakdown of the relationship and the actor's decision regarding the union.

Akin Olaiya speaks on alleged marriage breakdown

According to the post, the actor and his wife were scheduled to attend an event together in Lagos. However, she allegedly informed him at the last minute that she was no longer interested in attending.

The post further claimed that after the actor left for the event, his wife packed her belongings and moved out of their home.

Akin Olaiya trends over report about dissoluation of her marriager. Photo credit@akinolaiya

Source: Instagram

Akin Olaiya reportedly attempted to save marriage

The alleged letter stated that Akin Olaiya made efforts to reconcile with his wife after she left and attempted to resolve their differences, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

It also claimed that the actor sought the intervention of members of Nafisat's family in a bid to settle the dispute. Despite these attempts, she reportedly maintained that she was no longer interested in continuing the relationship.

Based on her alleged stance, Akin Olaiya reportedly decided to end the marriage.

Fans react to the development

The post sparked reactions from fans, many of whom expressed surprise at the reported end of the marriage. Some questioned what may have led to the situation, while others recalled videos from the couple's wedding ceremony and reflected on moments they observed during the event.

It is worth noting that Akin Olaiya has not publicly reacted to reports of his alleged marital breakdown, as speculation surrounding the situation continues to grow online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Akin Olaiya

Here are comments below:

@cation354 stated:

"I'm 'suspecting' it was her parents that forced her to be with him from the onset...She was never into him."

@ nykibabe shared:

"The videos and wedding pictures looks like she was being forced, you could tell that she was not happy. If you comment Neg at the time, it will look like you were not happy for them, but I could see it coming."

@temifait wrote:

"What is outside is always different from what's inside...that's why you have to prepare yourself."

@rharheelah wrote:

"No be wetin she expect she meet."

@atiba_85 said:

"The girl never really look happy from the first day of the marriage."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumored to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress had taken in her marriage to keep it, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Source: Legit.ng