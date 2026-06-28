dThe average retail price of Household Kerosene (HHK) fell by 0.17% month-on-month to N2,971.94 per litre in May 2026.

Sokoto, Jigawa, and Taraba recorded the highest kerosene prices per litre, according to NBS data.

The North-West zone had the highest average kerosene price, while the South-South recorded the lowest.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average retail price of Household Kerosene (HHK) paid by consumers in May 2026 stood at N2,971.94 per litre.

The figure represents a marginal decline of 0.17% compared with N2,976.94 recorded in April 2026.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the average price per litre increased by 36.62% from N2,175.29 recorded in May 2025.

Kerosene prices ease by 0.17%, but year-on-year increase reaches 36.62%. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statistics agency disclosed this in its Household Kerosene Price Watch report for May 2026.

Kerosene prices by states (per litre)

A state-by-state analysis showed that Sokoto recorded the highest average kerosene price at N3,984.09 per litre in May 2026.

Jigawa followed with N3,824.68, while Taraba recorded N3,595.64.

Bayelsa recorded the lowest average price at N2,018.79 per litre, followed by Kogi at N2,348.81 and Ekiti at N2,511.31.

Top 10 states with the highest average kerosene prices

Sokoto - N3,984.09

Jigawa - N3,824.68

Taraba - N3,595.64

Kebbi - N3,523.50

Zamfara - N3,415.06

Niger - N3,214.54

Lagos - N3,185.71

Katsina - N3,130.41

Edo - N3,124.94

Oyo - N3,069.11

Bottom 10 states with the lowest average kerosene prices

Bayelsa - N2,018.79

Kogi - N2,348.81

Ekiti - N2,511.31

Kwara - N2,537.74

Yobe - N2,633.51

Kano - N2,709.56

Enugu - N2,731.04

Imo - N2,739.35

Benue - N2,743.37

Kaduna - N2,814.56

Kerosene prices by states (per gallon)

The average retail price of Household Kerosene per gallon stood at N11,949.39 in May 2026, representing a 10.80% decline from N13,396.23 recorded in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 40.88% from N8,482.22 recorded in May 2025.

Sokoto recorded the highest average price per gallon at N15,928.39, followed by Kebbi at N15,855.73 and Niger at N14,465.43.

Bayelsa recorded the lowest average price per gallon at N7,084.56, followed by Ekiti at N9,300.92 and Kwara at N9,419.85.

Sokoto tops Nigeria’s kerosene price chart as Bayelsa records the lowest cost. Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

Top 10 states with the highest average kerosene prices

Sokoto - N15,928.39

Kebbi - N15,855.73

Niger - N14,465.43

Lagos - N14,335.68

Taraba - N14,180.37

Edo - N14,062.24

Nasarawa - N13,822.49

Katsina - N13,886.84

Akwa Ibom - N13,638.96

Jigawa - N13,211.07

Bottom 10 states with the lowest average kerosene prices per gallon (May 2026)

Bayelsa - N7,084.56

Ekiti - N9,300.92

Kwara - N9,419.85

Rivers - N9,570.76

Kogi - N9,569.65

Yobe - N9,850.79

Enugu - N10,289.69

Anambra - N10,369.38

Cross River - N10,384.12

Abuja - N10,575.28

Zonal analysis

On a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest average Household Kerosene price at N3,343.12 per litre.

The North-East followed with N3,004.30, while the South-South recorded the lowest average price at N2,777.76 per litre.

For kerosene sold per gallon, the North-West also recorded the highest average price at N13,444.05, followed by the North-East at N12,519.36.

The South-East recorded the lowest average price per gallon at N11,032.42.

Good news as diesel price drops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has announced that the average retail price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) stood at N1,361.57 per litre.

The NBS said the data for the price report was collected from sample outlets across the 774 local government areas in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with over 10,000 respondents surveyed.

Source: Legit.ng