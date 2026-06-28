Uganda’s independent media has come under intense pressure after armed soldiers surrounded the headquarters of the Daily Monitor in Kampala

The shutdown, ordered by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has also taken NTV Uganda and Spark TV off air

This dramatic move has raised fresh concerns about press freedom and political repression in the country

Uganda’s leading independent media group, Nation Media Group, has reported that its outlets are under what it describes as a “military siege” after the army chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, ordered the closure of several media houses.

The Daily Monitor newspaper said armed soldiers were stationed outside its headquarters in Kampala. Staff reported that “no-one was allowed to enter or leave the compound.”

Uganda media crackdown unfolds as soldiers surround Daily Monitor headquarters in Kampala. Photo credit: YomaMwari/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

At the same time, viewers of NTV Uganda and Spark TV were met with blank screens displaying the message “video unavailable.”

Army Chief rejects free press

In posts on X, Gen Kainerugaba declared:

“I DO NOT believe in a free press! The press should be guided by cadres of the revolution.” He added that his “great father” had given him the “power to shut down any media house I want to,” insisting that NTV and Daily Monitor would “not re-open without my permission.” He concluded: “From now on ALL media in Uganda will follow the rules!”

History of media suppression in Uganda

Accoridng to BBC, this is not the first time Uganda’s independent media has faced restrictions:

2013 raid: Police stormed the Daily Monitor after it published a letter linking senior officials to a succession plan dubbed the Muhoozi Project .

. 2007 shutdown: NTV was forced off air after government accusations of negative coverage.

President Museveni has repeatedly criticised the Daily Monitor, once calling it an “enemy and evil newspaper” over its critical journalism.

Political context and human rights concerns

President Museveni, 81, has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years. He secured a seventh term in disputed elections in January, which the United Nations said were held in an environment of “widespread repression and intimidation against the political opposition.”

Opposition rallies were disrupted, sometimes violently, and Gen Kainerugaba caused outrage during the campaign with deleted posts threatening opposition candidate Bobi Wine.

Critics accuse him of being central to a repressive regime, while supporters argue that the Museveni family has brought stability and economic growth.

Press freedom in Uganda faces new restrictions as Nation Media Group outlets stay closed. Photo credit: YomaMwari/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Uganda’s president Museveni sworn in for seventh term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, aged 81, has been sworn in for a record seventh consecutive term after winning disputed elections in January.

His victory, declared at over 70% of the vote, extends his rule until 2031, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. Museveni first came to power in 1986 and has now led Uganda for more than 40 years.

According to BBC, heavy security, including armoured tanks, was deployed across Kampala ahead of the ceremony. Police said the measures were necessary to maintain public order. The government declared the day a public holiday, with thousands of supporters gathering at Kololo Independence Grounds to witness the event.

Source: Legit.ng