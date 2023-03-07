Actress Wumi Toriola recently shared a video of her and colleagues, Mo Bimpe, Kiekie, Yvonne Jegede, among others, at a movie location

However, some netizens took to the comment section to react to a clip showing Mo Bimpe as they raised different speculations

While some speculated that she was pregnant and went on to congratulate her, others dismissed it as they insisted the actress had only gained weight

A video shared by popular actress Wumi Toriola has caused a buzz on social media as many reacted to Mo Bimpe’s appearance.

Netizens took to Wumi’s comment section to raise different speculations about Mo Bimpe who is married to actor Lateef Adedimeji. While many claimed the actress was pregnant, others insisted she had only added weight.

Wumi Toriola shares video of her with Mo Bimpe, others at a movie location. Credit: @wumitoriola @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Aside from Mo Bimpe, Kiekie, Yvonne Jegede, among others, were also spotted in the video, which was shot at a movie location.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wumi Toriola's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bridge8174:

Na everyday Bimpe dey get belle??."

oluwatosinademide:

"Bumps congratulations ."

_.the_main_tobss:

"Am I the only that noticed bimpe’s pregnancy??"

frthinkr:

"Don’t think she is pregnant …she has a big stomach due to weight gain."

abiodun_ias:

"All these womb and weight watchers sef ori Gbogbo yin ti daru Una no dey look video, click like and waka pass?? Which one is “it seems Mo is pregnant” if she’s now pregnant nko? What’s you people’s business nitori olorun! Won fi Shey yin Lori social media yi ni."

kim_betterpikin:

"Which role will they give iya Oloyun bayi? Congratulations Bimpe, Asokale anfani. Eti agbore o. Amin."

oluwolebolatito35:

"Wait ooo e be like say Adebemipe get belle o ."

bullion_empire_van

"Congratulations to @mo_bimpe wish you safe delivery."

royals_beddingsandclothings:

"The only person we all see is iya ibeji❤️ safe delivery."

harrydonna17:

"Wahala be like congratulations iya ibeji ooo Bo ju ri enu adake ."

