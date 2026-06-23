Nancy Isime has opened up about having children during her appearance on Grandprince Ita's podcast, where she discussed the subject in detail

In the interview, the actress was asked about having children, and her response sparked conversations among many listeners

Fans shared their opinions on her remarks, with some also recounting their personal experiences on the topic

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has got many people talking over her comments about having children during a recent interview.

The talented movie star was a guest on Grand Prince Ita's podcast, where she spoke about her life and career.

Reactions trail Nancy Isime’s opinion on having children. Photo credit@nancyisime

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, she was asked about having children. In response, the actress said that if people truly love children, they would not want to bring them into the world.

Nancy Isime explains her remark

Explaining the reason behind her statement, Nancy noted that many people are suffering and went on to ask the interviewer a few thought-provoking questions.

She asked Grand Prince Ita whether he had ever felt that he would rather not have been born because of life's challenges.

When asked whether her views meant she would not have children, the film star replied that everyone experiences suffering in life and that her future children would also have their own share of life's struggles.

Nancy Isime’s fans shares take about her opinion on having children. Photo credit@nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Nancy Isime's interview

Reacting to the interview, some people agreed with her perspective, saying that if people truly love children, they may choose not to bring them into a world filled with hardships.

Others shared their experiences as parents, noting that their children sometimes become upset when they are woken up early to prepare for school.

According to them, such moments remind them that everyone must face their own challenges in life, a sentiment they found relatable in Nancy's comments.

In her words:

"If you really love children, you won't want to bring them into the world. Are you not suffering? Don't you feel some days that you wish you hadn't been born? Everybody has to suffer; they will come and suffer their own."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Nancy Isime's interview

Here are comments below:

@hajaraa_88 commented:

My daughters get cranky sometimes in the morning when they have to get up to get ready to go to school. And they’re in reception! Not even in primary one yet!!!! I look at them and laugh!! Una never see anything! They’re even lucky! everybody must suffer their own."

@imoheboh shared:

"Honestly, loving them should make you not want them to come to this Earth."

@deangelictouchstylist stated:

"That’s a wicked laugh at the end."

@iam_eblessing said:

"Nobody is going to escape it."

@odili_nna wrote:

"I love her, we go all suffer am. No escape room ooo."

@tommybomb_official reacted:

"If having a G-wagon and a mansion is suffering to you, abeg give me Nancy."

Nancy Isime rocks male clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress created a stir online with some images of herself she posted on her page.

In the viral post, Isime was seen rocking a man's outfit as she transformed from her usual feminine self into a masculine persona.

She was seen on set with veteran actors Yemi Solade, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, and Moyo Lawal as she showed how dynamic she could be as an actress.

Source: Legit.ng