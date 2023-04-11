Popular blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared a throwback picture of Nigerian music stars Davido, and the Psquare brothers, Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye

The picture, which seems to have been shot when Davido was new to the industry, has stirred different reactions

While the singers' massive growth inspired many netizens online, others called for a collaboration

A throwback video of DMW label boss David Adeleke popularly known as Davido with the Psquare brothers Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye has caused a stir online.

While popular blogger Tunde Ednut didn't share the year the picture was taken, it, however, seems to have been taken when Davido was an upcoming singer in the music industry.

Fans call on Davido and Psquare to collaborate. Credit: @davido @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Davido's picture with Psqaure brothers

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many called for a first-time collaboration between the singers. See some of their comment below:

gylliananthonette:

"Consistency, hardwork, Grace and talent is all I see."

specialspesh:

"WHO TAKE DIS PICTURE ."

official_alhajiwhitey:

"P square be baba now all my fans bigger now all of you ."

zevigins:

"With this picture, don’t ever look down on anyone, everyone have a better future, all we need is a push and support."

official.adebosipo:

"Psquare and Davido need to give us that Collabo TBVH."

scoobynero:

"Throwback of life ."

royal_3635:

"Psquare them na emeritus for the game."

zinooleeskyyy:

"Legends❤️."

godlians_ibile:

"see when obo day suffer."

tj_obi:

"Never forget that @iamkingrudy and @peterpsquare are legends in the game! These guys dropped hits after hits for years!"

fabulous_geh:

"We need to give these legendary twins their flowers abeg. They have really come a long way and they don't even make noise ❤️❤️ @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare ❤️❤️."

abobbysog:

"@mufasatundeednut but why u no tag them we need collabo ❤️❤️ @mufasatundeednut."

Davido announces release date for Unavailable music video

Davido in a report via Legit.ng announced that the music video for his hit song Unavailable would be out on Tuesday, April 11.

To excite fans, the DMW label boss shared a snippet of the new music video.

The opening scene showed some locals listening to Timeless FM on a radio where the On Air Presenter described Davido as the King of Afrobeat while announcing his return.

Source: Legit.ng