Comedian Real Warri Pikin has shared a cute video of her and her family marking this year's Easter celebration

Warri Pikin gushed about her husband's dance moves as he seemed to be enjoying himself with family

The cute video has since left many of her colleagues and fans gushing, as many rated her husband's moves highly

Comedian Real Warri Pikin was one of the many celebrities who celebrated Easter in style this year, as it was a fun moment for her and her family.

The comedian took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of her and her family showing off their dance moves as she expressed surprise at her husband's steppings.

Real Warri Pikin and family celebrate Easter in style. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video Real Warri Pikin wrote:

"E con won be like say ikechukwu dance well for this video abi na my eye ❤️ Wch song Ebube Dey dance to ."

Watch the video below:

The comedian also shared a picture of her and her family as she wrote:

"He has risen! Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Easter. May the miracle of Easter bring you and your family renewed hope. *Have a blessed Easter!*."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Real Warri Pikin's video

See some of their comments below:

officialomoborty:

" he’s my fellow stepper… Abeg hope this is not how I dance sha ? Because I’m a bad dancer too. GOD bless your home darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nancyumeh_:

"He dance pass you o."

jennyfar90:

"E don Dey practice he wedding dance o."

emmapassions:

"Ikechukwu has handed the baton to Ebube to continue from where he stopped ."

pat_collections1:

"Mama @realwarripikin oga don improve oo just Dey ready for that day ooo bc e blike dem don Dey hide dey do practice ooo."

_egweye:

"Can’t wait to see videos of your husband dancing in ur forthcoming wedding."

