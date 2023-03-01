Nollywood’s old-time actor eased off the rage boiling inside him towards the electoral process that led to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win

The legendary actor unburdened his weighty heart in a manner in which netizens couldn't help but react hilariously to his viral clip

Victor found a way to communicate his grief with a few poignant words that pierced the hearts of Nigerians into realising what was set before them

Nollywood’s season actor Victor Osuagwu has given Nigerians a piece of his mind over the electoral process that led to the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The legendary comic actor took to social media to express his displeasure in a hilarious manner.

Pictures of Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu Credit: @realvictorosuagwu

Source: Instagram

In his viral video, Victor stated that Nigerians are in a country of no country.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"After this election, I don realize that we are in a country of no country. INEC ntoo, Nigeria ntoo, election mwooh. Anybody wey dey come as new president wooohh, braahhh, mmmeehh."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Victor Osuagwu’s post

chinonso_:

"He said alot and said nothing."

olivepraise:

"Seriously he make me laugh out so loud he each to do election Mimiooo."

_paddymore:

"Everyone believed that a president who couldn't attend interview for 8yrs will give us free and fair election. INEC can never be a neutral body. They are always the ruling the party. It will take years to takeover power from that ruling Party. I forgot to say. The court in Nig is also useless. The judge is also from the ruling party. Grace of God no fit save us. Na Goodluck Jonathan caused all these nonsense. He dey use church mind for poliics."

blessed_hands_and_brain:

"Please someone should tell Emefiele/CBN to release our money since their plans didn't work."

boss_jeraldo:

"This is where the problem lies... they speak in parables, riddles and jokes. Instead of being straightforward."

ogaga1992:

"If you believe peter Obi is our next president like this comment.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

danielcampari4:

"I believe the right thing will be done ✔ ✨..Nigeria is our country."

Kanayo O. Kanayo cries out, forfeits marking birthday to revolt Tinubu’s win

Ace Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was broken by the result of the presidential election and chose to revolt by not marking his 61st birthday.

The actor, who was meant to mark another year on March 1, told Nigerians he was not in a good mood because he expected that citizens’ votes would count.

Kanayo urged Nigerians to restrain themselves while calling out professors involved in this electoral process for failing the system.

Source: Legit.ng